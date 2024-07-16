Erling Haaland has issued a clear warning to Manchester City’s Premier League rivals on the very first day of pre-season training, reported by GOAL. The Norwegian striker is back and ready to dominate, showing no signs of slowing down after a stellar 2023-24 campaign.

After enjoying a much-needed break, Haaland has returned to Manchester to gear up for the upcoming season. Last season, he appeared in 45 matches across all competitions and netted an astonishing 38 goals. Now, after recharging during the off-season, the goal-scoring machine is back and ready for more action.

Haaland's return to training has been marked by his usual enthusiasm and determination. He took to Instagram to share his excitement with a series of photos, captioned: “Year 3️⃣… Let’s get to it! 🔥” This message has set the tone for the upcoming season, showing that Haaland is more focused than ever on continuing his prolific form.

A bejegyzés megtekintése az Instagramon Erling Braut Haaland (@erling.haaland) által megosztott bejegyzés

Haaland is not alone in his return to the City training ground. Joining him are key players like Kalvin Phillips, Jack Grealish, Ederson, Stefan Ortega, and Rico Lewis. The squad is beginning to regroup and prepare for the challenges ahead. Croatian stars Josko Gvardiol and Mateo Kovacic are expected to rejoin the team soon.

However, some of City’s top talents, including Kevin De Bruyne, Bernardo Silva, Ruben Dias, Jeremy Doku, Nathan Ake, and Manuel Akanji, are still on an extended break following their participation in Euro 2024. Similarly, Phil Foden, John Stones, Kyle Walker, and Julian Alvarez will join later after being involved in the Euro and Copa America finals.

What’s next for Manchester City and Erling Haaland



Manchester City will soon embark on their pre-season tour in the United States. Their first match is scheduled against Celtic at the Kenan Memorial Stadium in Chapel Hill on July 24. This will be followed by high-profile friendlies against AC Milan, Barcelona, and Chelsea. These matches will be crucial for the team to fine-tune their strategies and build chemistry ahead of the new season.

Haaland’s confident return and his social media post send a clear message to City’s rivals: they should be prepared for another challenging season. His impressive goal tally from last year sets a high bar, and his eagerness to start the new season suggests he’s ready to surpass it.

With a strong squad returning to full strength and new talents integrating into the team, Manchester City is poised to defend their Premier League title and compete for other major honors. The addition of new players like Josko Gvardiol and Mateo Kovacic will add depth and versatility to an already formidable team.

Key players’ return

The return of key players who were involved in international duties will further bolster the squad. Players like Kevin De Bruyne and Bernardo Silva bring experience and creativity, which will be crucial as City aims to maintain their dominance in domestic and European competitions.

Erling Haaland’s return to training is a significant boost for Manchester City. His impressive goal-scoring record and his determined attitude set the stage for what promises to be another exciting season. With a strong squad, strategic pre-season matches, and the return of key players, City is gearing up to defend their titles and compete for more silverware.

Haaland’s message is clear: he is ready for Year 3 with Manchester City, and the Premier League should take note. As City prepares for their pre-season tour and the challenges ahead, fans can expect thrilling performances and a relentless pursuit of glory.