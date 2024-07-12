The Copa America had some surprising results, with Brazil bowing out early and Mexico and the United States failing to advance to the knockout stage. Canada's run to the semifinal was improbable and turned some heads, but the final two teams made sense in the end. The Copa America Final has tons of storylines, as we see if Colombia can continue their unbeaten run or if Argentina will win their third-straight major trophy. It is time to continue our Copa America odds series with an Argentina-Colombia prediction, pick, and how-to-watch.

Here are the 2024 Copa America odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

2024 Copa America Odds: Argentina-Colombia Odds

Wagers below cover Extra Time/Penalties if required

Argentina to Lift the Cup: -198

Colombia to Lift the Cup: +166

Wagers below are graded on the result after 90 minutes plus stoppage time

Argentina: +110

Colombia: +340

Draw: +185

Over 2.5 goals: +186

Under 2.5 goals: -235

How to Watch Argentina vs. Colombia

Time: 8 PM ET/5 PM PT

TV: FOX, TSN

Why Argentina Will Win

It's hard to predict what will happen in this game. These two nations have played many close games against each other over the past six years, with the core of these teams remaining the same. Colombia will want to repay the favor of Argentina being their last loss, but because of that, there could also be a mental block for the Argentinians.

Argentina has a winning pedigree and experience in big games, they are also looking for their third straight major win after the 2021 Copa America and 2022 World Cup. Lionel Messi said the 2022 World Cup would be his last, so they have no better motivation than winning this for Messi in his final tournament.

Why Colombia Will Win

Colombia is on an improbable unbeaten run that stretches over 28 games. Colombia is nine games away from beating the record set by Italy from 2018-2021, which ironically was almost bested by Argentina from 2019-2022. The Argentinians needed one more win to tie the record but lost to Saudi Arabia at the 2022 World Cup. If you're looking for some more irony, Colombia's last loss came on February 1st, 2022, against, you guessed it, Argentina.

Colombia battled Argentina hard over their last five matches, winning one each and drawing the other three. Their past two results in Copa America matches have been a 1-1 draw in 2021 and a 2-0 Colombia win in 2019. Colombia is right there in terms of skill with Argentina, and if they can find a way to keep Argentina's offense quiet, their chances look good.

Argentina won 2-0 against Canada in the semi-final, but they can't be too happy about their performance. Canada dominated possession for some parts of the game, and despite Canada's Cinderella run, Argentina shouldn't be giving up so many opportunities. If Canada had more finishing power up front, the Colombians would not have had to face Argentina in this game.

Final Argentina-Colombia Prediction & Pick

Only one other team in world soccer history has won three consecutive major International tournaments. After winning the 2021 Copa America and the 2022 World Cup, Argentina could be the second team to pull off the feat. It'd be a nice story for the Argentinians to finish the story in Lionel Messi's possible final tournament game. However, we'll go against the grain and take Colombia to ruin the party and lift the cup.

Final Argentina-Colombia Prediction & Pick: Colombia to Lift the Cup (+166)