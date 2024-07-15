Argentina soccer continued its historic run of excellence on Sunday night, defeating Colombia in extra time to win their second straight Copa America Final. The focus should have been on the team's legacy, and that of the iconic Lionel Messi, who may have finished his final game with La Albiceleste from the sidelines after suffering an ankle injury.

Instead, much of the talk is centered around the unruly behavior that transpired before and during this highly anticipated final. Hard Rock Stadium, the home of the Miami Dolphins and venue for this South American showdown, was left in shambles.

Photos taken by South Florida Sports analyst Geo Milian show the area leading to the entrance of the 72 Club in a state of complete disarray, with glass, flags and shoes, among other items, scattered across the ugly scene. City residents and officials are understandably appalled by the deplorable display that so-called fans perpetrated.

However, such chaos should have been expected after what occurred outside the stadium. People flooded the gates, many of whom did not have tickets to the match. Some even went a step further in their relentless and unlawful mission to gain access to the spectacle, climbing through the vents to make their way inside, via ESPN's Herculez Gomez. In an effort to prevent serious injuries by way of stampede or crushing, security opened the gates, which subsequently and inadvertently facilitated this free-for-all.

Several fans were injured regardless and required medical attention. Although the individuals who committed these disgraceful acts are obviously most to blame, Copa America security and CONMEBOL (South American football governing body) clearly failed to properly prepare for the madness. Miami better learn from this eye-opening experience because the largest sporting event in the globe will be coming to The 305 before you know it.

What will the World Cup be like?

The Copa America Final, which concluded shortly after Lautaro Martinez scored the game-winning goal in the 112th minute, provides officials with a warning that they must heed. Hard Rock Stadium will be one of the 16 host sites for the 2026 FIFA World Cup, which is bound to bring out plenty of crazed fans who could be inclined to express themselves in a similar fashion.

Fortifying security and preventing vandalism must be emphasized. It should be noted, though, that everyone was supposedly on high alert already following the fights that broke out in the Copa semifinal between Colombia and Uruguay. These actions must be taken seriously going forward.

Otherwise, a momentous month will turn into a total embarrassment. The World Cup has the opportunity to further grow American soccer, but the headlines need to center around what happens on the pitch, not all around it.

A grueling clean-up is now underway. Hopefully, by the time the Dolphins open their 2024-25 NFL season against the Jacksonville Jaguars on Sept. 8, Hard Rock Stadium will look good as new.