EA Sports FC 24 is on the way, with a new announcement trailer that just dropped yesterday. Along with the trailer came the cover (including it's athletes) for the Ultimate Edition of the game. The cover features over 30 athletes from around the globe, some retired legends, and others in the midst of their career trying to become legends themselves.

Leaks and rumors suggested Erling Haaland would be the title's cover athlete, and it seems those rumors were true. However, Haaland has some company joining him in the special Ultimate Edition cover. They will headline the cover of a new era of Football video games after the split between EA Sports and FIFA.

While EA Sports is optimistic about the future of the series, fans have already taken to Twitter with their responses to the game's cover art. Spoiler alert, it isn't pretty.

EA Sports FC 24 Cover Art Fan Reaction

Fans and Sports Outlets alike are quickly mentioning some of the player models on the cover looking less-than-ideal. Some have even gone out of their way to say the athletes look like they were made on PS2.

What in the PS2 are some of the faces on the EA Sports FC 24 cover 😭 pic.twitter.com/ES9rCtrnto — FreeBets.com (@FreeBetsDotCom) July 10, 2023

To be fair, some of the models don't look too bad. Haaland looks fine, and Son Heung-min actually looks great. The problem occurs in the top couple of rows, where we really see some of the ugliness.

One of the worst looking athletes in this cover is Brazilian Footballer Marta. When zooming in the cover, you'll notice her one eye is bigger than the other, and her ears seem to be distorted. Marta is probably one of the best female footballers in the world, but not even she could get a decent-looking appearance on the game's cover.

On the other end of the row is perhaps the worst-looking player on the cover, Andrea Pirlo. Pirlo is one of the best players in Italian Football history. A member of the 2006 World Cup Champion team, Pirlo is a decorated footballer with multiple honors. The two-time Champions League winner has had great success as a player. Even as a manager he's had success, winning the Supercoppa Italiana and the Coppa Italia during his tenure with Juventus.

So what does one of the best midfielders in the world get? A blue shirt with no Italian flag visible whatsoever. In fact, all the athletes on the cover seem to be wearing a jersey from either a club or their national team. From the looks of it, Pirlo is literally just wearing a T-shirt. It feels almost disrespectful that such an iconic player can't even get a jersey resembling his national team's gear from the '06 World Cup.

Who knows why the cover turned out this way? Perhaps an AI generated the photo or something. Jokes aside, it's a pretty nasty cover for a game that will attempt to bring FIFA fans onboard EA Sports' future of Football games.

EA Sports FC 24 Gameplay Trailer Drops Thursday, June 13th

A new gameplay trailer for EA Sports FC 24 drops this Thursday, June 13th. While we don't know the exact release date, we can expect more information on the game soon.

If previous FIFA games were any indication, we can expect a release date around September – October. But until then, we'll keep you up to date on all the latest.

