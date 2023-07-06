Erling Haaland is the first cover athlete for EA Sports FC, according to new reports.

Erling Haaland Set To Be First Cover Athlete for EA Sports FC, per report

The leak comes from bill-bil kun, who also leaked information regarding the game's release date and separate editions. According to their report, the game is set to release on September 29th, 2023, with a special edition giving players 1-week early access. Additionally, EA Play Subscribers will receive a 10-Hour free to play trial.

Some may have thought Mbappé or Messi would be the front runner candidates, but instead the 22-year old Norwegian will headline the next generation of EA Sports Football games. He's coming off his first Champions League Title, breaking numerous scoring records along the way. It makes sense for EA to use Haaland's likeness. He is a young player representing a brand new age in both Football and Sports Video Games.

Like the game's release date and edition leak, do note that not everything is official. Until we hear from EA Sports, we still don't know 100% if any of these reports are true. So if you're holding out to see Kylian Mbappé or Lionel Messi be the cover star, there may be hope yet. That being said, the leaker is considered reliable by many gaming outlets.

Live and breathe sports? 🚨 Get viral graphics, memes, rumors and trending sports news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

EA's 30 year partnership with FIFA finally ended. This means the former will branch off and make their own Football games with licensed clubs and leagues. EA Sports VP David Jackson is optimistic about the series' future. He recently stated the game will use Hypermotion V technology which will “blur the lines of between virtual and real football.”

FIFA games will still continue as normal, though there won't be a release this year it seems. FIFA President Gianni Infantino went on record saying “I can assure you that the only authentic, real game that has the FIFA name will be the best one available for gamers and football fans. It will remain forever and remain the best.”

We've yet to see anything related to the next FIFA game. We do know some news for EA Sports FC is coming soon, so stay tuned!

For more information on the upcoming EA Sports FC, check out ClutchPoints Gaming.