Any hopes of predicting the EA Sports FC 24 Cover Athlete are dashed as its Ultimate Edition reveal shows more than just one star at the front cover of the game.

Instead of just one, EA Sports FC 24 will have multiple cover athletes to grace its Ultimate Edition box art. The cover has superstars from the realm of football from all over the world and from different ages, including Pele, Zinedine Zidane, and David Beckham, as well as today's greats like Erling Haaland, Jude Bellingham, Sam Kerr, and Marta.

EA Sports is showing that it could still hang even without the official FIFA license starting with this bold statement of a front cover, as it shows that they still retain rights to the likeness of football stars, current, past, and future. It can be remembered that due to licensing disagreemnts, the former FIFA franchise of video games will now be known as EA Sports FC after a lengthy dispute between FIFA and EA.

EA Sports FC 24's cover athlete reveal arrives ahead of its official launch trailer which is expected to premiere on July 13. It'll be interesting to see the new things EA has to bring to the table now that it's no longer making a FIFA game. Will they be able to revolutionize the gameplay, or is the only thing changing is its title – with the same bugs and frustrations fans have had in the past years persisting in the new game? Of course, many fans would also be interested in seeing how EA Sports FC 24 will handle what was formerly known as FIFA Ultimate Team or FUT as it is one of the most played game modes in previous FIFA titles, and remains to be one of its most profitable.

