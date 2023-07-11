EA Sports FC 24 was announced yesterday, bringing forth the next generation of Football simulation gaming after EA's split from FIFA. The 30-year partnership ended this year, with FIFA 23 being the final EA Sports title with the FIFA identity.

The announcement came alongside a new trailer and ultimate edition cover, which you can check out in the trailer below:

While the trailer didn't show any gameplay, we're able to confirm the ultimate edition's cover athletes. Leaks and rumors suggested Erling Haaland would be the game's cover athlete, and it seems they were true. Joining him on the ultimate edition cover is 30 more decorated athletes in the sport of Football.

But who are all the stars appearing on the EA Sports FC Ultimate Edition cover, you may be wondering? Let's dive right in.

EA Sports FC 24 Ultimate Edition – All 31 Cover Stars

Starting from top to bottom, here is every cover athlete on EA Sports FC 24's Ultimate Edition:

First Row (Right To LefT):

*Denotes active player

Andrea Pirlo (Italy)

*Bukayo Saka (England)

Zinedine Zidane (France)

Pelé (Brazil)

Rudi Völler (Germany)

*Marcus Rashford (England)

*Marta (Brazil)

Second Row (Right To Left)

Live and breathe sports? 🚨 Get viral graphics, memes, rumors and trending sports news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

*Leicy Santos (Colombia)

Didier Drogba (Ivory Coast)

Juan Riquelme (Argentina)

*Alexandra Popp (Germany)

Ronaldinho (Brazil)

Alex Scott (England)

Johan Cruyff (Netherlands)

Mia Hamm (USA)

Third Row (Right To Left)

*Youssoufa Moukoka (Germany)

*Marquinhos (Brazil)

*Leah Williamson (England)

*Sam Kerr (Australia)

*Erliing Haaland (Norway)

*Vinícus Jr. (Brazil)

David Beckham (England)

*Jude Bellingham (England)

Fourth Row (Right To Left)

*Enzo Fernández (Argentina)

*Federico Chiesa (Italy)

*Trinity Rodman (USA)

*Son Heung-min (South Korea)

*Virgil Van Dijk (Netherlands)

*Alexia Putellas (Spain)

*Selma Bacha (France)

*Alexander Isak (Sweden)

Here's a rundown of how many players are represented per country:

England leads the amount of cover athletes with six athletes in total.

leads the amount of cover athletes with in total. Brazil: 5

5 Germany : 3

: 3 Italy, France, Netherlands, Argentina, USA: 2

2 Colombia, Ivory Coast, Australia, Norway, South Korea, Sweden, Spain: 1

And that's the complete rundown of all athletes in EA Sports FC. The standard edition cover has yet to be shown, though we're willing to bet Haaland will be the sole star on the cover.

EA Sports FC 24 Gameplay Trailer Coming Soon

If you're still itching for more information on EA's upcoming Football title, a new gameplay trailer will be dropping this Thursday, June 13th.

For more information on EA Sports FC 24, check out ClutchPoints Gaming.