EA Sports PGA Tour is introducing the U.S. Open Championship as part of its Season 3 update. Included is the Los Angeles Country Club, a new course for fellow golfers to test their skills on. Before moving on to the course, let's discuss everything new with Patch 4.0.

The patch has changed the style of menus, screens, and key art, to represent the Season 3 U.S. Open Championship theme. The new season has new challenges and quality of life improvements to create a provide a better golfing experience.

One thing players might notice instantly is the update to the swing meter visuals. It should be much easier to see in bright skies and has an updated design as well.

Additionally, the Aiming Arc has been modified to change color. It will also show an effect if the ball is expected to make contact with anything before it reaches its apex. So in case you're about to swing the golf ball into a bush or tree, the game will now notify you when that's going to happen.

In the meanwhile, EA Sports is working to implement a 60 FPS mode for players on all platforms. They also want to incorporate additional event length options for career mode and online play.

EA Sports PGA Tour Patch 4.0 Notes

Store & Content: New specs can be earned through weekly quests, weekly tournaments, and seasonal tournaments. Command Series: Improves Power and Control attributes. Escape Series: Improves Accuracy and Recovery attributes.

New Signature Series specs added to the store to rotate throughout the season: Patrick Cantlay Tony Finau Jessica Korda Lexi Thompson Additional cosmetic content will be added to the store later this week.

Settings: Fix for some visual settings not being saved persistently unless the save button was pressed multiple times.

Fix for putting grid setting not updating when changed during active gameplay. EA Sports PGA Tour Gameplay Indicators: Add new “Modern” swing meter visuals with notchless design and improved visibly in bright skies.

New “Swing Meter Style” visual setting replaces “Club Trail” setting. Options for using previous swing meter visuals and enabling/disabling club trails are included.

Updated aiming arc to add an effect and change color if the ball is projected to collide before it reaches its apex. This is intended to better indicate when aimed at obvious obstructions like bunker lips directly in front of the golfer or trees that are out of view.

Related to these changes are visual improvements to the putt read line, aiming arc, and online ball trails.

Fixed flat edges sometimes being displayed on shot dispersion indicator when aimed on extremely sloped terrain.

Fixed big hit moments sometimes showing incorrect ball tracer lines near where the ball is hit. Physics: Course-specific ball flight physics has been updated and altitude information has been added to the course select screen. Note that the ball typically flies further and with a slightly lower trajectory when playing at high altitude courses like Banff Springs

Minor improvements to ball rolling physics, fixing some unnatural movement that could occur when slowly rolling down steep slopes. Gameplay (Cont.) Animation: Fix instances where swinging while the golfer is moving to address the ball would result in a frozen swing animation.

Fix instances where the golfer could get stuck in a continuous shuffle. Cameras: Update address camera obstruction logic to move to the next highest available camera instead of always moving to the highest camera.

Fix drop ball camera positioning for left-handed golfers. HUD: Only show drop-down text such as “For eagle to win hole” when the golfer is on the green or within 50 yards of the hole.

Update drop-down text to say “…to win match” instead of “…to tie hole” in cases where tying the hole will win the match.

Fix for the ball flight graph not being updated when ball flight is skipped. Misc: Improve AI golfer’s ability to make short putts.

Fix for rare occurrences that could incorrectly place the golfer under tournament structures for their next shot.

Fix for ball being visible in practice state after a hole flyover is viewed while the golfer is in practice state. Online, Career, Challenges & Courses Career: Fix for a crash that could occur after completing the last hole in a playoff.

Updated David Lingmerth to have Sweden instead of USA flag. Online: Permanently disable golfer reaction NIS in online gameplay in order to speed up play for all players.

Fix for softlock during online gameplay if player expires their hole timer while using “Fast Play” setting.

Fix for incorrect order of players in online in-game scoreboard after a player quits or disconnects during a round. Challenges: Fix for crowd members obstructing the golfer in the first shot of some challenges.

Added animation to challenge banner shown after holing out. Courses: Global: Update a number of courses to use course-specific or tournament-specific tee markers depending on the context for the round.

Chambers Bay: Fix for ocean texture flickering.

Chambers Bay: Remove misplaced terrain decal on right side of hole 17.

East Lake: Fix for a structure handrail being visible behind the 9th green when structures are disabled.

Lighthouse Pointe: Fix for some online spectator cameras being obstructed by trees on holes 10 and 16.

Oak Hill: Fix tee marker placement.

Pebble Beach: Add collision to bushes on the right side of hole 3.

Pebble Beach: Remove long grass that was encroaching on hole 8 tee box.

Pebble Beach: Fix unnatural seagull movement on hole 7.

Pebble Beach: Fix for incorrect color on some tournament structures such as holes 5 and 6.

Teeth of the Dog: Fix blurry hole images shown in hole preview screen.

TPC Scottsdale: Fix for the caddie being visible while playing holes 17 and 18.

TPC Scottsdale: Add collision to a variety of cacti.

Quail Hollow: Fix for some crowd members clipping through each other in the tournament structures on the 15th hole.

Wilmington Country Club: Fix incorrect tree hitbox on hole 3. Golfers, Gear, General Improvements Golfers: Updated Scottie Scheffler’s head model.

Dustin Johnson updated to use Taylormade glove.

Xander Schauffele updated to use Callaway glove.

Update Jessica Korda’s outfits and logos. Outfits & Gear: Fix texture clipping on EA SPORTS V-Neck polos.

Fix some instances where the golfer’s hand was clipping through the glove.

Fix for golfer hair clipping with hat for few seconds when entering gameplay using low visual settings.

Brighten texture on “EA SPORTS – White” ball. General Stability: Fix for softlock caused by exiting gameplay quickly after entering a round.

Fix for softlock occurring if the “Sharing Options” popup is viewed while a round is being completed.

Fix for softlock when “hold to skip” is used during TPC Scottsdale hole 16 NIS.

[PS5] Fix for starting an activity from within the EIS resulting in being unable to enter Quick Play without restarting the game.

Branding:

Structures, outfits, wipes, etc. update to use the latest U.S. Open logo.

Updated The Open logo on pin flags.

Ensure the loading screen for Augusta National always shows the Masters Trophy instead of the seasonal trophy.

Wells Fargo Championship updated to use one-color white logo.

FedEx St. Jude Championship updated to use one-color white logo.

PC Support:

Fix for double input being recorded on store pages when using mouse input to dismiss an error popup.

Fix for players being able to access locked challenge tiles by using mouse input to click the “Select” button prompt.

Fixes to various screens and gameplay HUD elements in order to scale correctly and better support wide screen monitors.

UI: Career: Update all in-game leaderboards to show “E” in the “Total” column for any golfer that has not teed off yet.

Career: Fix for navigating to “FedExCup Rankings” when the player attempts to directly open “Statistics” or “Official World Golf Ranking”.

Career: Fix for “Season Timeline” overlapping in gameplay if the quest tab is accessed from the scorecard screen after viewing quests from “Season Summary” in the Career Hub.

Challenges: Fix for text overlapping the golfer in some preview rewards screens.

Equipment: Add “Change Club” button to the first driver slot.

Equipment: Fix for the “Equip to all” button applying blueprints to incorrect clubs in non-default bags in some circumstances.

Equipment: Fix for the equip confirmation pop-up having a non-functional “No” button.

Equipment: Fix text overlap that occurs when using “Copy Bag”.

Leaderboards: Removed “Sort” and “My Position” from all leaderboards.

Leaderboards: Removed “View Profile” button when viewing an empty leaderboard.

Manage Golfers: Unable to delete multiple golfers without leaving and reentering the screen to refresh the list of golfers.

Online: The “Players in session” counter now shows “1” instead of “0” when a player is in an online lobby prior to matchmaking.

Online: Fix for “Add Players” button being shown when 4 players are in a lobby. UI (Cont.): Outfits: Remove “Equip to all” button when a “None” node is selected.

Outfits: Fix for incorrect outfit sometimes being displayed after quickly navigating between outfits.

Outfits: Fix for the wrong item being selected after using “Equip to all” twice on the same item.

Outfits: Update outfits screen to more consistently display the item description area when navigating through nodes.

Outfits: Remove icon transparency on non-equipped clothing categories.

Outfits: Fix text overlap that occurs when using “Copy Outfit”.

Private Match: Fix for “Start Round” button still being displayed after a player left and there is only one player remaining in the EIS.

Quick Play: Fix for custom holes that were previously selected continuing to persist even though a non-custom hole select option was most recently selected.

Quick Play: Fix for the “Go To Mode Select” button not working when focused on a nameplate.

Settings: Fix for gameplay style text incorrectly changing to “Custom” when Swing or Putt Mechanic is changed in Tournaments or Online mode.

Store: Add timer to indicate when pages will be updated with new content.

Store: Remove the ‘Rotate Camera' button hint when attempting to equip a newly purchased VFX item.

Store: Add text description to body of “Insufficient Funds” pop-up message.

Store: Item names are now centered.

Tooltips: Full redesign and update of gameplay onboarding tooltips.

Tooltips: Fix tooltips being displayed during a hole flyover or “Unplayable Lie” screen.

Tooltips: Fix for gameplay tooltips being displayed on the scorecard screen if the screen is opened during the intro NIS.

Tooltips: Update references of “Competitive” to “Online”.

Tournaments: Update rewards pop-up to display a score of 0 as “E”.

EA Sports PGA Tour – New Course

One of the biggest additions is the Los Angeles Country Club. Players can take to the course before the pros do on June 15th for the 2023 U.S. Open. Below is a tweet from EA Sports showcasing some beautiful photography of the new course.

⛳️ NEW COURSE ⛳️ The Los Angeles Country Club arrives in #EAPGATOUR tomorrow 🎮 Stay tuned for upcoming details about the @usopengolf update and what's coming for Season 3! pic.twitter.com/nwWyjyv9SL — EA SPORTS PGA TOUR (@EASPORTSPGATOUR) June 12, 2023

That wraps it up for this massive update. EA Sports PGA Tour released on April 7th, 2023 for PC, PS5, and Xbox Series X.

For more information on EA Sports PGA Tour, check out ClutchPoints Gaming for more.