EA Sports WRC officially arrived today, and we created a beginner's guide to help new players become acquainted with the game...

EA Sports WRC officially arrived today, and we created a beginner's guide to help new players become acquainted with the game. EA Sports WRC puts the player in classic simulation racing action with official World Rally Championship Cars. The latest racing title from Codemasters brings a familiar gameplay experience with multiple improvements. Therefore, this guide should help those new to the series, giving them a few ideas where to stat their career.

EA Sports WRC Beginner's Guide

Happy launch day everyone 🥳 To celebrate the release of #EASPORTSWRC, we're giving you the chance to get a three-month subscription to https://t.co/Ci1UPIwQiP, through our in-game Official WRC Club 🏆 🎮 Join Club: https://t.co/1PLVEzPIRe 📜 Terms: https://t.co/IRQopDVQ9b — EA SPORTS WRC (@EASPORTSWRC) November 3, 2023

In this Beginner's Guide, we want to focus on 6 major things. Additionally, if you want, check out the full car list if you're just interested in looking at all the available rides.

EA Sports WRC Guide – Difficulty

Firstly, we need to talk about difficulty and settings before even hitting the road. Thankfully, WRC comes with a difficulty slider with 100 levels to choose from. We recommend starting the game on a low difficulty level, between 10-20 for new players. You might find yourself winning races with no problem, but you can always increase it in between events. We suggest you increase the difficulty until the skill level of the AI appropriately matches yours.

Best Modes to Practice in EA Sports WRC:

Personally, I love Quick Play when it comes to actually learning the game. Creating your own championships not only lets you pick any of the 78 cars across all 18 classes, but you get any course from any location too. Additionally, players get to set up the parameters of each event, giving you a better idea of how all cars operate under different circumstances.

We recommend trying this mode out and playing at least one race in different conditions. Start with a dry summer or autumn event in the daytime, but consider attempting events in the rain or in the snow at night. The more you prepare yourself early on, the better equipped you'll be when you need to put your skills to the test.

Other good modes for practice include Time Trials and Rally School. The former is perhaps the fastest way to just get into a race. You can race your own ghost (your previously best-timed record) or even compete with players on the leaderboard. Overall, we recommend this mode for players who want to master specific locations as well as the controls.

Rally School is a fine way to get some practice in as well. These missions are easy to complete, and the game gives you tips and tricks along the way to improve your driving. Nobody can really explain the basic mechanics of the game better than the devs themselves, so give it a try. Even if you don't learn anything new from what they tell you, you might discover something on your own that'll make you a better driver.

Overall, these three modes should give you enough practice to take on the game's other modes.

WRC – What is Rally vs. Regularity Rally?

the main difference between Rally and Regularity Rally is that latter regulates how you drive across the track. A regular rally race only requires you to reach the end in the quickest time possible.

However, a Regularity Rally event forces you to drive a certain speed limit and incur few penalty points. Penalty Points are only gained if you don't listen to your co-driver and don't reach the next checkpoint in the given time. Additionally, driving recklessly or too fast will also hurt your chances of winning.

Overall, you need to incur the fewest points possible to win a Regularity Rally Event. Just listen to your co-driver and you should be fine.

WRC Racing Tips – Endurance, Co-Drivers, and Handbrakes

Each event in WRC should be treated as a battle of endurance as much as it should speed. Each event usually comes with two or more races, and while you might get some chances to repair your car, you won't always get that benefit. Therefore, it's important to play fast and smart too. Avoid causing damage to your car by practicing in the shakedown before each race. This allows you to slowly take your time and understand the course before beginning.

You can always restart a race whenever you like in most modes, but that's not always the case. Therefore, listen to your co-driver to know where to turn next. Your screen will also tell you which direction you should turn, and which pace you should drive at.

And as we mentioned, your co-driver is just as important as you are. Make sure to listen to them and don't try to predict the course without them. We understand there are YouTubers out there who tackle these courses like nothing, but that's because they practice constantly.

For beginners, we recommend just taking your time and following the directions. After all, slow and steady wins the race.

Another big tip is to make good use of your handbrakes. Before making turns, you might want to consider using it to help your transition between turns much faster. We recommend using the handbrakes just before you make your turn, to get your car into position to burst with speed at the right time.

The trickiest part of using the handbrakes involves the timing. It just takes some practice before you get the hang of it. But when you do, you'll be ripping across the tracks in no time.

EA WRC Career Mode Guide

When you feel you have enough experience playing the game, we recommend trying your hand at career mode. Out of all modes in WRC, it provides the most substance, and gives you the best sense of progression. The mode lets you create manage your own WRC team. You participate in events, hire new engineers, and communicate with your benefactor, among many other tasks.

Career Mode in WRC is nothing to be intimidated by, and is very easy to understand. However, there's a few tips and tricks we'd like to mention to keep you prepared.

Firstly, you need to decide which competition you'd like to start off in. You get the choice of Junior WRC, WRC2, and WRC. Personally, we recommend starting in Junior WRC, and then moving up along the way to WRC. However, the choice really won't matter too much, as you can always start fresh with another career in another competition at any time.

Overall, Career Mode works like this. Every week, you get a list of events your team can partake in. You can either participate in an event, hire new engineers, or rest your team. However, you don't get to decide which options are available to you, though you'll be able to see upcoming events in the Calendar.

Throughout the year, you communicate with your benefactor, who funds the team. You want to keep them happy, or else he'll lower the team budget if you keep disappointing them. But you also need to focus on getting new talent, teammates, and resting your players. So the question is, what's the best way to manage your team?

Firstly, don't worry. The game is very forgiving as long as you don't make any rash moves. It's totally fine to take a break from events every 2-3 weeks if it means acquiring good engineers. That being said, we do recommend making your benefactor happy, first.

The faster you satisfy your benefactor, the bigger budget you'll receive at later stages in your career. Without a high budget, you won't even be able to hire the best engineers or purchase the best cars.

Therefore, we recommend partaking in events that please your benefactor first. To find out how to increase their happiness, visit the benefactor's page in Career and look at the goals they provided. Usually, staying with the team budget helps a little bit, but you also want to partake in events they want you to. So, how do you do that?

When in the Calendar, check for a blue circle under the events. When hovering over the event, it should tell you the event provides a benefactor boost. So make sure to only do these events in order to make your benefactor happier much faster.

Once you notice your budget increasing, then you should consider picking up quality engineers and while making sure to rest them when necessary. At this point, you can be a little more relaxed about your approach to the calendar. You should still focus on keeping your benefactor happy, but with more money you can finally focus on other areas in which the team needs improvement.

Check Out The Online Modes

Outside of Career, we then recommend checking online modes, like Clubs or Online Quick Play. Additionally, Championships provides a more condensed version of Career if you'd like to control a real racing team. Overall, I'd wait on playing Online modes until you getter a better grasp of the gameplay.

And that wraps it up for this EA Sports WRC Beginner's Guide. We hope this guide helps you understand the best game modes to start with, an intro to Career, and some good gameplay tips. The rest will be up to you, as you'll have to discover your own methods of getting first place.

WRC released today for Playstation 5, Xbox Series X|S, and PC via Steam, The EA App, and Epic Games Store. ClutchPoints received a PS5 copy of the game for review, giving it an 8.5/10 score.

For more gaming news, visit ClutchPoints.