AJ Brown is not a Monday Night Football fan.

The Philadelphia Eagles lost to the Seattle Seahawks 20-17 in Week 15 on Monday Night Football. The loss is one thing, but now the Eagles have to turn around on a short week and get ready to face the New York Giants in Week 16. This takes a toll on players’ bodies, and Philly wide receiver AJ Brown thinks this is so hard, the NFL should do away with Monday Night Football games.

“[The short week] gets difficult. The Monday night games, I think they should take it off,” the WR said on AJ Brown x DraftKings Discord: Reignmakers Football Edition. “I know it’s cool, everybody watching you on Monday night, but the turnaround after that, it’s a lot difficult, especially if you leave the game a little banged up.”

Brown makes a solid point about having less time to recover after Monday Night Football, but the NFL will never give up this game, which has become an American staple since the New York Jets and the Cleveland Browns played the first MNF game on September 21, 1970.

This week is not a short week for the Eagles, though, as they get ready to face the Giants in Week 16. They play on Christmas Day, a Monday, after playing on Monday last week.

Short weeks in the NFL will only continue to increase

The truth is, the bigger the NFL gets and the more money it makes, the more short weeks and wonky travel situations there will be.

The league is adding more international games all the time. This year Roger Goodell and company experimented with teams staying abroad for a week and teams coming back with no bye, much to the Jacksonville Jaguars’ advantage and the Buffalo Bills’ detriment.

Also, this time of year, with the league playing on Saturdays (plus having three Monday night games on Christmas in 2023), almost every team will have a short week in Weeks 16 or 17.