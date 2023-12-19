AJ Brown decided enough was enough.

The Philadelphia Eagles were tested during their Monday Night Football matchup against the Seattle Seahawks. The Eagles had a fourth-quarter lead, but the Seahawks came back to win the game. Things got particularly intense earlier in the game when AJ Brown bumped into a Seahawks staff member on the sidelines.

Tempers flare in Seattle as the Eagles lose a stunner to the Seahawks

The commotion started when AJ Brown shoved Michael Jackson Sr. after a play when the two were on Seattle's sidelines. Someone (it is not clear if the staff member was a coach or not) then bumped into Brown. As a result, Brown retaliated by getting in the Seahawks affiliate's face:

A #Seahawks staffer bumped AJ Brown and AJ wasn't going to just let it slide. pic.twitter.com/XCWh675H9j — Ari Meirov (@MySportsUpdate) December 19, 2023

It seems both sides were fired up, but Brown escaped without a penalty or any major consequences.

There were times when it appeared Philadelphia had control of the game. After, the Eagles amassed more total yards of offense and completed more 1st downs than the Seahawks. However, Philly lost 20-17.

Seattle came up clutch in the fourth quarter. First, Jason Myers kicked an early field goal that decreased the lead to six. Then, with less than a minute remaining, Drew Lock threw a 29-yard touchdown pass to Jaxon Smith-Njigba that gave the Seahawks the Monday Night Football win.

Jalen Hurts performed solidly despite battling an illness. Philadelphia had an uphill battle, but all is not lost. The Eagles still have three regular season games to bolster their record before the NFL playoffs. Their next matchup will be on Christmas Day against the New York Giants.