Detroit Lions general manager Brad Holmes caught many by surprise in the opening round of the 2023 NFL Draft, as he opted to use the No. 12 overall pick to select former Alabama running back Jahmyr Gibbs.

The Lions’ call to draft Gibbs had many speculating on whether D’Andre Swift’s run in Detroit would soon come to a close. In the end, Holmes decided to trade Swift and a seventh-round pick to the Philadelphia Eagles in exchange for a pair of draft picks.

During his introductory press conference with the Eagles, Swift took some time to touch on his departure from Detroit.

“Yes, it was a surprise,” Swift said. “There’s no really an explanation, everything kind of went through my agent. Like I said, a lot of different emotions going up and down.”

Holmes noted after the trade was completed that he thinks that the deal was a “win-win for all parties involved.”

Overall, Swift is much appreciative of his three-year run with the Lions.

“I’m excited to be here, but first and foremost, I thank Detroit for everything,” Swift said. “The city of Detroit will forever have a place in my heart, would love them for the opportunity that they gave me to just go out there and live out my dreams.”

Swift took part in 40 regular season games while with the Lions, where he recorded 2,878 yards from scrimmage and 25 total touchdowns.

The Lions are set to count on Gibbs and David Montgomery to lead their running backs group in the 2023 season.