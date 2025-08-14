Detroit Lions tight end Sam LaPorta is dealing with an injury, head coach Dan Campbell recently revealed.

“He’s got a little injury,” Campbell said of LaPorta, via Eric Woodyard of ESPN.

The specifics of LaPorta's injury have yet to be revealed. The fact that Campbell says the injury is “little” is encouraging, but the Lions will certainly still closely monitor the situation.

LaPorta has emerged as one of the better tight ends in the sport. In 2023, LaPorta finished third in Offensive Rookie of the Year voting and earned a Pro Bowl selection. He recorded 86 receptions, 889 receiving yards and 10 touchdowns. Although still productive, LaPorta's statistics declined in 2024, as he finished the year with 60 receptions, 726 yards and seven touchdowns.

Regardless, the Lions are a better team with LaPorta on the field. The hope is that the tight end is not dealing with a serious injury at the moment.

Campbell also provided an update on cornerback Terrion Arnold, via the Detroit Lions on X, formerly Twitter.

“The plan is to get him in some individual today, get him in some group and then get him in a couple of these team reps,” Campbell said of Arnold returning to practice. “Just kind of see where it is, working back in slowly. But yeah, we do see him out there.”

The Lions are looking to be as healthy as possible once the regular season gets underway. They will proceed with caution as the preseason moves forward. The team will continue to monitor and provide injury updates as they are made available.

Detroit's next preseason contest will be played against the Miami Dolphins. Kickoff is scheduled for 1 PM EST on Saturday afternoon in what projects to be a competitive affair. The Lions will finish the preseason on August 23 against the Houston Texans before beginning the regular season in Green Bay against the Packers on September 7.