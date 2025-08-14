For 1.3 million fans around the world, their Wednesday evening was filled with a live broadcast of the latest edition of New Heights, the Jason and Travis Kelce podcast featuring special guest Taylor Swift.

Arguably the hottest couple – and storyline – the NFL has had to offer over the past few seasons, fans have been watching the duo traverse the worlds of sports and entertainment very publicly, even if seemingly everyone outside of the relationship has had an opinion on it.

As one of the biggest artists in the world, how did it feel for Swift to suddenly become the most famous fan of football in maybe history? Well first, Swift had to actually learn the rules of the sport, which weren't exactly what she expected, as she hilariously explained on New Heights.

“I thought it was like Jared Goff is here and Josh Allen's here [on the field at the same time],” Taylor Swift explained. “Then they blow a whistle, and they go at each other. And it's like, who's gonna win?”

"I thought it was like Jared Goff is here and Josh Allen's here [on the field at the same time]… Then they blow a whistle, and they go at each other. And it's like, who's gonna win?" Taylor Swift on her initial idea of how football worked 😅pic.twitter.com/UqNBhc9DU4 — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPoints) August 14, 2025

So Swift thought that football was like soccer meets basketball? Well, that first game watching Kelce play must have been quite the learning experience. Fortunately, the Detroit Lions didn't take any offense from Swift's comments, as they quickly took to social media to share the clip and make a good joke about their star defender, Jared Goff.

While most of the 1.3 million fans who tuned into New Heights wanted to see Swift interact with the Kelces, learn about her new album, The Life of a Showgirl, and join a moment that was the talk of the internet, that moment of levity certainly went viral in a major way. Considering Kelce and Swift have been together for years now, who knows how much she knows about football now, as her favorite player, Xavier Worthy, is certainly a pro move.