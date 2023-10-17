The Philadelphia Eagles made a surprising move Tuesday by signing wide receiver Julio Jones to a one-year deal. The move might have been most exciting to Eagles receiver A.J. Brown happier, who reacted to the signing saying, “Big Bruh.”

Prior to becoming a star receiver in his own right, Brown was a huge fan of Jones, even choosing to wear the number eleven to emulate Jones. Brown's dream came true when the Tennessee Titans signed Jones for the 2021 season before releasing him at the end of the year. Now, the two receivers are reunited again. Jones will likely become the third or fourth receiver for Philly behind Brown and DeVonta Smith.

Julio Jones is on the tail-end of a Hall of Fame career. The 2x first team All-Pro played spent the majority of his career with the Falcons. His mythical blend of size, speed and mystery made him one of the top recruits in the nation and highest ranked draft prospects.

He was so highly-touted, the Falcons traded an unheard of five picks to move up into the top 10 of the 2011 NFL Draft to select Jones sixth overall. As a Falcon, he led the NFL in receiving yards twice while recording six consecutive 1,000-yard receiving seasons.

Since departing from the Falcons, Jones had one year stints with the Titans, Tampa Bay Buccaneers and now the Eagles. Though he no longer plays at the All-Pro level he once did for so long, he can still contribute some nice catches and plays for the Eagles.