Deebo Samuel was feeling it after the 49ers led by Brock Purdy and Kyle Shanahan completely torched the Eagles.

Kyle Shanahan did not come to play around against the Philadelphia Eagles. They had a dominating start and continued the onslaught such that Jalen Hurts could not mount a comeback. A lot of x-factors came alive for the San Francisco 49ers despite the ejection of Dre Greenlaw. Nick Bosa and the rest of the defenders hounded the opposing team while Brock Purdy used up all the strengths of his weapons on offense. One of them, Deebo Samuel, even bid the fans a good night after a dominating performance.

Deebo Samuel waved goodbye to the Eagles crowd after his game-sealing touchdown 👋 (via @NFL)pic.twitter.com/9rr2WDZDwa — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPoints) December 4, 2023

Deebo Samuel was the last person to run to the end zone in the 49ers-Eagles matchup. It was just fitting that he, among all of the 49ers' weapons, would place the last nail on Jalen Hurts' five-game winning streak. He waved all of the fans goodbye as they all headed to the exit to beat traffic.

Samuel was the leading receiver for the Brock Purdy-led 49ers offense. He notched 116 receiving yards on just four receptions. Two of his catches had him directly going into the end zone for six points. Christian McCaffrey was the other weapon in the versatile 49ers point of attack. The running back got 93 rushing yards on 17 carries along with a single touchdown.

This was a tantalizing win for Kyle Shanahan and the 49ers as they sent a message to the rest of the NFL. They made the top team in the league suffer a defeat while they notched their ninth win of the season. Will they ride this momentum atop football immortality come the Super Bowl?