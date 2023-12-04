San Francisco 49ers head coach Kyle Shanahan shared his thoughts on the Dom DiSandro-Dre Greenlaw altercation in the game versus the Eagles.

Kyle Shanahan didn't like a non-player such as Dom DiSandro getting involved in an altercation with a player. The 49ers head coach said he tried to maintain his composure during the incident between DiSandro and linebacker Dre Greenlaw, per Yahoo Sports' Jori Epstein.

Kyle Shanahan tell us he was “not a fan” of a non-player getting involved here. “I tried my hardest not to lose my cool” but he was very frustrated. Shanahan said Eagles head coach Nick Sirianni handled it with class, didn’t approve of Dom DiSandro actions either. https://t.co/SgUpFW0omd — Jori Epstein (@JoriEpstein) December 4, 2023

The incident occurred early in the third quarter of the 49ers' 42-19 win over the Eagles in Week 13. Philly's coaches helped wide receiver DeVonta Smith stand up after Dre Greenlaw tackled him near the sideline.

Dom DiSandro shoved Dre Greenlaw in an effort to separate the 49ers linebacker from Smith. Greenlaw took exception to DiSandro's push. The former unleashed a haymaker that barely grazed DiSandro's chin.

The fracas set off a lot of trash talking and finger-pointing between the two teams. Officials promptly tossed Dre Greenlaw and Dom DiSandro from the game.

Unfortunately for DiSandro, the NFL might come down hard on him since the league forbids security personnel from staying on the field. That's definitely bad news for Dom DiSandro, who has been with the Eagles organization for two decades.

Kyle Shanahan's 49ers took care of business after the altercation. Three Deebo Samuel touchdowns in the second half put the Eagles away to the dismay of the Philly faithful at Lincoln Financial Field.

San Francisco has now won four in a row after a three-game losing streak. The 49ers made a resounding statement for NFC supremacy after they dismantled the Eagles in Week 13.

Kyle Shanahan and Co. seek to extend their winning streak against the Seattle Seahawks in Week 14.