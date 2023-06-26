The San Francisco 49ers put together an improbable run to the NFC Championship Game last season, despite the fact they were down to their third-string quarterback for half of the season in Brock Purdy. Unfortunately, Purdy suffered an elbow injury in the Championship Game against the Philadelphia Eagles, and the Niners were unable to recover from that loss.

Purdy's status throughout the offseason has been worth watching, especially with all the turnover in the 49ers quarterback room. Jimmy Garoppolo is gone, Trey Lance is returning from a serious ankle injury, and Sam Darnold was brought in through free agency as well. Yet despite that, if Purdy can play, it sounds like he will be the team's starting quarterback, which is why his latest injury update is so good for San Francisco.

#49ers QB Brock Purdy is headed to Jacksonville today to throw the next couple weeks with QB coach Will Hewlett and ortho specialist Tom Gormely — another sign Purdy is progressing through his rehab following elbow surgery and remains on track to be ready for the 2023 season. pic.twitter.com/9fWPwVUg8t — Tom Pelissero (@TomPelissero) June 26, 2023

Purdy was phenomenal for the 49ers in his rookie campaign (114/170, 1374 YDS, 13 TD, 4 INT) and made a case to be the team's starter this upcoming season, even considering the fact San Francisco took Lance with the third overall pick in the 2021 NFL Draft. However, the Niners have a handful of contingency plans behind Purdy in the event he isn't ready for the start of the season.

With this major development, though, it sounds like Purdy is on track to be ready for the start of the season. This doesn't necessarily end the Niners quarterback competition, and really only makes things more interesting. Purdy could have the inside track to being San Fran's Week 1 starter, but at this point, all eyes are going to be on the Niners when training camp rolls around.