The Philadelphia Eagles won their ninth game in a row on Sunday, beating the Carolina Panthers 22-16. The run game was a clear strength again, with Saquon Barkley even breaking the franchise single-season rushing record. However, AJ Brown didn't appear to be happy with how little Jalen Hurts threw the football.

After the victory, Brown spoke out on the lack of passing offense. Via Eliot Shorr-Parks:

The Eagles had a mere 83 passing yards in this contest. It wasn't much better in Week 13 either, throwing for just 112 in a win over the Baltimore Ravens. Hurts was asked about the lack of efficiency downfield and said there is a “lack of synchronization”

Via Brooks Kubena:

“Jalen Hurts says the passing game has a ‘lack of synchronization.' Asked if there were specific takeaways, he said ‘not right now.'”

For what it's worth, Brown had just four catches for 43 yards. DeVonta Smith meanwhile also reeled in only four grabs. Yes, the Eagles have relied on their ability to run the rock given Barkley's dominance, but finding success in the passing game is important, too, especially when it comes to the playoffs.

Hurts hasn't passed for more than 180 yards in three straight games and has barely surpassed 100 yards in his last two appearances. Brown calling his QB out should be a wake-up call for Philly to figure out their pass offense. On a more positive note, the Birds are still red-hot and now sit at 11-2 on the season. They've looked pretty unstoppable, even though the Panthers did give them a scare.

Head coach Nick Sirianni took partial accountability for the lack of passing, too:

“We’re definitely capable of playing better and coaching better in the passing game.”

The Eagles are back at it in Week 15 with a tough matchup against the Pittsburgh Steelers. Hopefully, Philly can fix their issues and get their weapons more involved.