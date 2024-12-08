The Philadelphia Eagles made the smart decision to sign Saquon Barkley last offseason and it's paid off in a big way. The running back is in the MVP conversation and a huge reason the Birds are one of the best teams in the NFL.

On Sunday, Barkley also made franchise history. He became the new Philly leader in single-season rushing yards with 1,608 and counting.

“Saquon Barkley is now the all-time franchise record for rushing yards in a season. His first season in an Eagles uniform.”

Barkley surpassed LeSean McCoy, who is a franchise legend in himself. Saquon leads the NFL in rushing yards and has been arguably the most dominant player in the league all season. He's rushed for over 100 yards in eight of the last nine games and also has five touchdowns in the last three games.

Here's a video of the run that broke the record:

The Eagles star had another huge performance in a win over the Carolina Panthers in Week 14, rushing for 124 yards on 20 carries. Heading into Sunday's contest, he was averaging 6.1 yards per carry. Truly remarkable. New York Giants fans are likely still upset their team let Saquon walk because he's completely reinvented himself in the City of Brotherly Love.

With this victory, the Eagles have won nine in a row and sit at 11-2. They truly look like a Super Bowl contender and have one of the most well-rounded squads in the NFL. Aside from Barkley's brilliance, Jalen Hurts also has two weapons downfield in A.J. Brown and DeVonta Smith.

The Birds have a tough matchup coming up next in Week 15 as they face the red-hot Pittsburgh Steelers. After that, it's a couple of divisional matchups with the Washington Commanders and Dallas Cowboys.

We'll see if Barkley ends up possibly winning MVP. He's surely making a case for it.