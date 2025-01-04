After the Philadelphia Eagles received a crucial Dallas Goedert injury update, his final status has been revealed, according to ESPN's Adam Schefter. He said that Goedert has been activated off the injured reserve. The Eagles tight end has only played in nine games this season. Still, he posted 441 yards on 38 catches for two touchdowns.

He's been a consistent receiver for quarterback Jalen Hurts. However, with AJ Brown and Devonta Smith, it makes spreading the ball around a little more difficult. Not to mention, Saquon Barkley's first season with the team has the offense clicking. He's been a huge component, unlocking both the ground game and his playmaking as a receiver.

Still, Goedert's return couldn't have come at a better time. The Eagles secured the NFC East title and could position themselves as the No. 2 seed. They would have home-field advantage until they play the No. 1 seed. That could be the Detroit Lions or Minnesota Vikings after Sunday's game.

Dallas Goedert's return makes life easier for the Eagles

Having the safety blanket across the middle of the field is such an important element for any quarterback. While Hurts doesn't need to only throw to Goedert, it makes a difference. Plus, he's improved as a blocker in the run game. As a result, he'll be able to use that blocking ability to get out in the flat consistently.

Teams can lock in on the wide receivers and forget about Goedert. After all, Goedert had a 170-yard explosion against the New Orleans Saints earlier this season. He's proven that he can have a monster performance when needed. Furthermore, it makes Philadelphia's life easier moving forward. After Goedert talked about the Eagles red zone struggles, he'll have an opportunity to secure more touchdowns upon his return.

As they look to secure better playoff positioning, Week 18 might be Goedert's return to the field. Also, the Eagles could play it safe and wait for him to get his conditioning up. It's an uncertainty on that, but having Goedert off of the injured reserve is a huge plus for the Eagles.