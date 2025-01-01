The Philadelphia Eagles are having an excellent 2024 season. Philadelphia is 13-3 heading into Week 18 and has already locked up the NFC East division title. Now they just have to get through a meaningless Week 18 game before trying to make some noise in the postseason.

Eagles head coach Nick Sirianni gave updates on a number of injury situations on Wednesday. Philadelphia will open the 21-day practice window on tight end Dallas Goedert. The veteran tight end suffered a knee injury in November's win over Baltimore. He was placed on injured reserve shortly afterward. Now he is on track to return during the playoffs.

Meanwhile, Sirianni also gave an update on QB Jalen Hurts. He is still in concussion protocol and he is not expected to play in Week 18. It is unclear whether Hurts would have been able to clear concussion protocol before Sunday's game. But that hardly matters, as the Eagles want to ensure that he will be fresh for the playoffs.

Hurts suffered a concussion in Week 16 against the Commanders on the second drive of the game. That ended up being a huge problem for the Eagles. They lost against the Commanders and, as a result, found themselves outside of the running for the No. 1 seed in the NFC. This is on top of knowing that Hurts has an injury going into the postseason. Simply put, the rest will do him good.

Lastly, Sirianni also confirmed that Philadelphia will sit several players in Week 18, including Saquon Barkley.

Eagles preparing for Super Bowl run in 2024

The Eagles have revenge on the mind after their embarrassing first-round exit in the playoffs last season.

Philadelphia looks better than ever in 2024. They improved significantly on both sides of the ball this offseason. Adding Saquon Barkley has completely changed how dangerous Philadelphia's offense is, especially paired with Jalen Hurts. The Eagles also overhauled their secondary, spending multiple draft picks on secondary players who have proven to be well worth the investment.

Philly is firmly one of the top three teams in the NFC heading into the playoffs. They expect to win in the Wild Card round, regardless of who they are playing. Their real test could come one week later in the Divisional round, or perhaps in the NFC Championship.

There is a real chance that the Eagles could represent the NFC in the Super Bowl. It will help a ton if Philadelphia could get some players like Goedert and Hurts back in the fold before the playoffs begin next weekend.

But let's not get too ahead of ourselves.

Next up for the Eagles is a Week 18 matchup against the Giants.