Darius Slay came up big for the Philadelphia Eagles on Monday night as they defeated the Minnesota Vikings, 24-7, in their Week 2 matchup. At one point, the Eagles cornerback picked off a Kirk Cousins touchdown pass, and he made sure to celebrate in style. Slay handed the game ball over to Philadelphia 76ers superstar James Harden, who was sitting in the stands to support the Eagles, and it’s no surprise that the special moment has now gone completely viral.

After the game, Slay spoke out about his decision to honor Harden with his epic gesture. According to the four-time Pro-Bowl CB, it was just a spur-of-the-moment kind of thing (h/t Philadelphia Eagles on Twitter):

“Honestly, I didn’t even know he was there at the game until they put him on the jumbotron,” Slay revealed. “He’s one of my favorite players. Shoot. I’m like, ‘Why not?’ I get a chance to meet James Harden, a Hall of Fame basketball player. If I make a play tonight, definitely a pick, I gotta give him the ball because he’s well respected in the league. One of my favorites, like I said. So, I was like, ‘It’s a good opportunity.'”

Harden himself looked delighted to be on the receiving end of Slay’s gift, and apparently, Slay was himself being a fanboy when he realized that Harden was there to watch the Eagles play. As he said, he just wasn’t going to let the opportunity pass, especially after coming up with a memorable highlight play against the Vikings.

This is an undeniably awesome sight for Philly fans everywhere as two of the top athletes from their NBA and NFL teams linked up during an unforgettable moment. It’s good to be a Philly fan right now.