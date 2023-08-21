The Philadelphia Eagles had what many viewed as a slam dunk draft, and much of that was due to selecting Jalen Carter out of the Georgia football program with the No. 9 pick, and through two preseason games, Carter's play is pleasing defensive coordinator Sean Desai.

“I think he keeps growing and taking steady, incremental steps to keep growing and developing as a player and as a person,” Sean Desai said, via David Harrison of Eagles Today. “[Defensive line] coach [Tracy] Rocker is doing a tremendous job developing that way. We're continuing to stay on him with the details. He knows that he's got to keep refining those. I think he's taking ownership of that and he's growing.”

Jalen Carter played just two snaps in the Eagles' first preseason game against the Baltimore Ravens, and seven snaps against the Cleveland Browns. It seems that Desai is happy with his progress throughout training camp and in the games against the Ravens and Browns, despite the low snap count.

It will be intriguing to see how Carter fares when the regular season comes around. He was viewed as one of the top players in the draft, and should strengthen an already great defensive line.

Carter's first regular season game with the Eagles will come on the road against the New England Patriots in week 1. It will be an interesting test for Carter against a Patriots team that is trying to bounce back from a disappointing season in 2022, which saw them miss the playoffs.

As of right now, it seems Carter is living up to expectations in training camp and preseason.