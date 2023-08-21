Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts had a massive season last year that culminated in a Super Bowl appearance. Although the Eagles fell short in a thriller against the Kansas City Chiefs, Hurts has no shortage of confidence that Philadelphia will return to the Super Bowl, reports Sports Illustrated's Greg Bishop.

“That night [after the Super Bowl], an Eagles staffer approached. ‘Bro, you're a big reason we got here, and you're a big reason we're gonna get back, and we're gonna finish this thing.'

[Jalen] Hurts made direct eye contact, pupils ablaze, posture impossibly upright. He needed only three words to define the Eagles' upcoming season. “You're f—ing right.”

The confidence from Jalen Hurts will give Eagles fans goosebumps and undoubtedly have them pumped up about the 2023 campaign. It is well-documented how much intention Hurts carries himself with, and the blunt take in regards to Philly's return to the Super Bowl can only be trusted with how consistently he has proven himself already to start his NFL career.

Although Eagles fans can be confident in Hurts' take, they also have plenty else to be confident in as well. The Eagles have arguably the most talented and well-rounded roster in the NFL. Not to mention, this was the case last season, and all they did was upgrade during this NFL offseason. From additions on the defensive line and within the running back room, this Eagles team figures to be as good or even better than they were last year.

Still, team success will always depend a lot upon how good the quarterback is; Eagles fans can breathe a sigh of relief knowing Jalen Hurts is theirs.