The preseason is all about competition with each NFL team. Many players are competing for starting spots, but the large majority of them are competing for roster spots. Every roster spot has to be earned. Unfortunately, not everybody can make it on the 53-man roster. Even those who were expected to make the 53-man roster initially.

There are always surprise cuts at the end of training camp, and that will happen again this time around. Philadelphia could be a place where that comes true. The Eagles, fresh off a Super Bowl appearance last year, are loaded once again. They're gearing up for yet another run at the Super Bowl. Unfortunately, that means there are going to be some tough decisions in regards to who makes the roster. It's a good problem to have, but could also portend to some surprise roster cuts. Two players, in particular, should be monitored closely in regard to their status making the Eagles' roster at the end of training camp.

What works in Marcus Mariota's favor is that the Eagles wouldn't have to drastically reorient their offense should he have to fill in for Jalen Hurts in the event of an injury (*knocks on wood*). That's a big plus to get that from a backup quarterback. Both he and Hurts are mobile quarterbacks and weigh over 220 pounds. Hurts ranked first in the NFL in carries among quarterbacks with 165 of them. Marcus Mariota was sixth among quarterbacks with 85. He got 85 carries in 13 games; over 17 games that comes out to 111 carries.

So Marcus Mariota keeps the element of mobility alive in the Eagles offense if he's ever thrust into action. The problem comes with him as a passer. His 61% completion percentage was 21st among quarterbacks a year ago on one of the least pass-happy offenses in recent NFL history. He also turned it over a lot. In 13 games, Mariota accounted for 19 touchdowns and 11 turnovers. That ratio is not going to cut it in today's NFL. Mariota's accuracy has also been a constant issue in his game.

Meanwhile, Tanner McKee, Philadelphia's sixth-round rookie quarterback out of Stanford, has looked the part. He isn't anything near the runner Mariota is, but he has looked poised and confident in his two preseason appearances. He's outplayed Mariota so far in the preseason; McKee is 20-38 for 295 yards and a touchdown so far in the preseason. Mariota, on the other hand, has gone 16-28 for 144 yards and an interception. McKee isn't a lock to unseat Mariota as the backup, but he's done enough to at least put Mariota on notice.

some of Tanner McKee's best throws against the Browns pic.twitter.com/KG48tj5RJw — Nate Tice (@Nate_Tice) August 19, 2023

Unlike Marcus Mariota, there have been rumors of Rashaad Penny being a potential cut candidate for a while now. Those rumors have picked up some steam again in the last couple of weeks.

For the inside story on the 7 players banned from the NFL, listen below:

Random #Eagles Running Back thoughts: *** Kenny Gainwell has 31 carries with the 1st-team offense in training camp. Nobody else has more than 14. ** I think Eagles top 3 running backs are, in some order, Gainwell, Swift and Boston Scott. They are the only three with 10+… — Eliot Shorr-Parks (@EliotShorrParks) August 19, 2023

It would make sense. Penny is constantly injured and is coming off a fractured fibula injury suffered a year ago while with the Seattle Seahawks. The Eagles only guaranteed him $600,000 when they signed him to a no-risk high-reward contract in the spring. He was a no-risk high-reward signing because he's been one of the best runners in the NFL when healthy.

Over the last two seasons, Penny has averaged over six yards per carry. With the Eagles being a run-heavy team (they ranked third in carries last season) and having a mobile quarterback that doesn't throw to running backs all that often to shield Penny's deficiencies as a receiver, the signing made sense. That is, if Penny looked like himself on the field. He didn't against the Browns.

Took Rashaad Penny 1 play to look better than Kenneth Gainwell and Boston Scott. #FlyEaglesFly pic.twitter.com/8hSsABhxvp — Jordan Richards (@ChaBoyJRich) August 18, 2023

He still played well; he had 52 yards on 11 carries, but his speed looked shot on this play. He still has very solid vision and power to churn yards though.

What a run by Rashaad Penny. The Eagles RB’s are looking good. pic.twitter.com/1V5bT7bbSo — Brenden Deeg (@BrendenDeeg_) August 13, 2023

That might be all the Eagles need. But Penny doesn't play special teams, something fellow Eagles bruiser Trey Sermon does. Sermon has two touchdowns in the preseason and popped a 33-yarder against the Browns.

It seems like Rashaad Penny will still make the team. But it shouldn't be a surprise if he doesn't.

Eagles preseason cuts?

There are always surprise preseason cuts that many don't expect. Marcus Mariota and Rashaad Penny could be those surprise cuts by the Eagles this preseason. The battles between Mariota and Tanner McKee and Penny and Trey Sermon will bear watching as the preseason and the rest of training camp proceeds.