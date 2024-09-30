Philadelphia Eagles linebacker Devin White has yet to play a game through four weeks in the 2024 NFL regular season. That hasn't stopped him from getting a drug test request from the league.

Following the Eagles' 33-16 loss on the road at the hands of Baker Mayfield and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, White shared a now-deleted post on X (the social media platform formerly known as Twitter) showing a message requesting him to take part in a drug test.

“Devin White this is Davron Davis on behalf of the NFL,” the text to White said. “You have been selected to complete a Performance Enhancing Substance (PES) test today. After the game, report to the drug testing area with valid ID to complete your test before departing the Stadium.”

“This has to be fake,” White, who also previously played for the Buccaneers, responded to the text.

Devin White still to make his Eagles debut

White was signed by the Eagles to a one-year deal worth $4 million back in March, but Philadelphia is still waiting for him to contribute to the team on the field. He was among the several inactive players for Philadelphia in the Buccaneers game.

Selected in the first round as the fifth-overall pick at the 2019 NFL draft by the Buccaneers, White spent his first five seasons in the pros in a Tampa Bay uniform. He even got a Pro Bowl nod in 2021. So far in his NFL career, the former LSU Tigers defensive star has 23.0 sacks, six forced fumbles, 64 quarterback hits, and 566 combined tackles.

White's next chance to make his debut for the Eagles will be in Week 6 against the Cleveland Browns at home.

The Eagles could have used his services against the Buccaneers, with Philadelphia struggling to contain Tampa Bay's attack. The Bucs generated 445 total yards to only 227 by Philly, while also letting Tampa Bay have 29 first downs and six attempts in the red zone. Mayfield went off for 347 passing yards and two touchdowns with zero interceptions on 30-of-47 completions. As for Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts, he only had 158 passing yards and a touchdown with zero interceptions on 18-of-30 completions. Hurts was also a victim of the Buccaneers' stout pass rush that recorded six sacks.