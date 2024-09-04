The Philadelphia Eagles will look to kick off their bounce back campaign after they endured a disappointing 2023 season when they take on the Green Bay Packers in Brazil for their Week 1 season-opener. However, they recently received a tough injury update regarding star linebacker Devin White, who signed with the team over the offseason.

White endured a rocky 2023 campaign with the Buccaneers, and he ended up latching on with the Eagles in free agency. He's been battling an ankle injury throughout training camp, though, and it appears as if he isn't ready for the start of the season, as he won't be traveling with the Eagles to Brazil for their Week 1 action, with the team ruling him out for the game.

Via Adam Schefter:

“Eagles are listing LB Devin White as out for Friday night’s game in Brazil versus the Packers due to an ankle injury.”

Eagles taking it slow with Devin White's health

After getting selected with the fifth overall pick of the 2019 NFL Draft, White enjoyed a strong start to his career, as he was a second-team All-Pro in 2020, and a Pro Bowler in 2021, while also helping the Bucs win Super Bowl 55. White requested a trade last year amid his search for a new contract, and while he stayed with the team, he ultimately had an inconsistent role throughout the season.

It's clear, though, that when he's engaged, White has the ability to be one of the most dominant linebackers in the game. The Eagles scooped him up on a cheap one-year, $7.5 million deal in free agency with the hope he could find a fit with the team, and he projects to be one of the team's starting inside linebackers alongside Zack Baun when he's healthy.

With White set to miss this game, Jeremiah Trotter Jr. and Nakobe Dean will assume bigger roles against the Packers. Trotter will be making his NFL debut after he was selected in the fifth round of the 2024 NFL Draft, while Dean will try to earn himself a bigger role after he missed most of the 2023 campaign due to foot injuries.

The hope is that White will be able to use the time off to get his ankle healthy, but considering how he wasn't placed on the Physically Unable to Perform list, the Eagles seem to believe that their new linebacker is close to being ready to take the field. It will be interesting to see how the Eagles defense fares in White's absence, and hopefully he will be able to make his debut for his new team in Week 2.