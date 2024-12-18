The Philadelphia Eagles’ dominant rookie defensive tackle, Jalen Carter, is already making waves in his first NFL season. Carter’s name has started to surface in discussions about the league’s top defenders, even if he might be a year or two away from legitimately contending for the Defensive Player of the Year award.

“My favorite sleeper whose name is starting to come up among the top defensive players in the league is the Eagles' Jalen Carter,” Dan Graziano of ESPN said. “It’s probably too soon for him to win it this season, but I wouldn’t be surprised if he became a fixture in these discussions in future seasons, maybe as early as next year.”

The 10th overall pick in the 2024 NFL Draft has been a game-changer for an Eagles defense that has been dominant all season. Carter’s ability to disrupt plays at the line of scrimmage has drawn comparisons to some of the league’s elite interior linemen. ESPN’s Jeremy Fowler added to the praise, pointing out how Carter’s consistent impact often draws extra attention from opposing offenses.

Eagles have themselves a stud in Jalen Carter

“Carter gets constant double-teams and fights through holding plays that aren’t called,” Fowler said. “When you get underofficiated, that means you're a disruptor in the middle.”

The Eagles’ defense has been exceptional, and Carter has played a significant role in its success. During the team’s 10-game winning streak, Philadelphia’s defense hasn’t allowed more than 20 points in a game. This situational dominance sets the 2024 Eagles apart from even their Super Bowl-winning squads of 2017 and 2022.

Carter isn’t the only standout on the Eagles’ defense, with players like linebacker Zack Baun and cornerback Quinyon Mitchell also receiving praise. Baun, in particular, has turned heads with his 3.5 sacks, four forced fumbles, and nine tackles for loss, making him another sleeper for postseason accolades.

But it’s Carter who might have the brightest future among them. Despite being in just his first NFL season, his blend of power, speed, and football IQ has already made him a cornerstone of the Eagles’ defensive line. His ability to consistently generate pressure and disrupt both the run and pass games has earned him All-Pro buzz alongside his candidacy for Defensive Rookie of the Year.

As Fowler noted, “The Eagles have dozens of examples” of Carter’s disruptive plays, further solidifying his reputation as one of the league’s most impactful young talents. While Carter may not yet have the résumé to win Defensive Player of the Year in 2024, it’s clear he’s already establishing himself as one of the NFL’s brightest defensive stars. His future is as bright as any young player in the league, and if his trajectory continues, Carter could be a perennial contender for the award in the years to come.