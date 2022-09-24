Before AJ Brown became the pass-catching menace for the Philadelphia Eagles and the Tennessee Titans, he almost played a completely different sport. The star wide receiver was drafted by the San Diego Padres in 2016, leaving the door open for an MLB stint for him. Recently, Brown revealed that he was THIS close to fulfilling his baseball dreams.

In an interview with Delaware Online, AJ Brown revealed that the Padres reached out to him prior to his trade to the Eagles. According to the wide receiver, he was nearing a deal with San Diego due to his frustration with the Titans organization.

“I was dead serious,” AJ Brown told Delaware Online/The News Journal about playing baseball. “(The Padres) had reached out to me. They were about to invite me to spring training. They were just waiting on an answer from me.”

Unfortunately, talks between Brown and the Padres stalled because of one thing. The Padres did not want Brown to go full Bo Jackson or Deion Sanders and play two sports at once. They wanted him to focus on baseball full-time. The Eagles then promptly swooped in and traded for Brown, ending any chance of the star wide receiver playing in San Diego.

“They were telling me if I’m (still) going to play football, then I can’t play baseball,” Brown said. “I can’t just play around with (baseball). So it kind of killed my chances for the moment.”

Still, AJ Brown acknowledges that an MLB stint for him could be in his future. For now, though, the wide receiver is focused on helping the Eagles rise to the top of the NFC South. Already, his partnership with QB Jalen Hurts looks promising, especially after Week 2.