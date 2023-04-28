Jalen Carter is perhaps the most controversial player involved in the NFL Draft. He also may be the player who is most ready to step in and dominate at the NFL level.

Verrrrrrrry interesting insight on the possibility of Georgia DL Jalen Carter to the Eagles… from Carter himself 🤔 A brand-new Draft Day edition of 🛫 Takeoff with @JClarkNBCS, featuring interviews with Carter and Texas RB Bijan Robinson, drops tomorrow! 👀 pic.twitter.com/r3qIVoTnBl — NBC Sports Philadelphia (@NBCSPhilly) April 26, 2023

Carter was one of the best players on the Georgia Bulldogs for the national champions during the last 2 seasons. The big defensive tackle says he has been told by the Philadelphia Eagles that he will be selected by the NFC champions if he is still on the board with the No. 10 pick in the draft.

When asked directly if he had heard from the team that he would be selected with the pick, Carter delivered a response of “Yes, sir,” to his questioner.

But this is the NFL, and Carter may have heard that from a source on the team, but it won’t matter at all until Roger Goodell calls his name at some point during the first round. If Carter is mistaken, it won’t be the first time that a player has either been misled or he has misinterpreted a statement from an NFL team about his immediate employment future.

Subterfuge is often a way of life in the NFL, particularly when it comes to the NFL Draft. Misinformation is used by almost all teams in order to prevent their competitors from gaining any kind of an edge.

Jalen Carter is a powerful force in the middle of the defensive line who checks in at 6-3 and 314 pounds. He was a 1st-team All-American last season with 3.0 sacks and 7.0 tackles for loss, but his involvement in a fatal car crash in January 2023 has led to serious character questions that may be impacting his draft status.