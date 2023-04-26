With two picks in the first round, it is still unclear how the Philadelphia Eagles will address the 2023 NFL Draft. The team has already put together an elite roster, full of talent on both sides of the ball. Now fresh off of a trip to the Super Bowl, they will look to add even more firepower. One potential option could be Texas running back Bijan Robinson. With his recent comments, it appears that he would be interested in joining the Jalen Hurts-led Eagles.

On Monday, Bijan Robinson joined ESPN’s NFL Live. During his appearance on the show, he was asked which quarterback he would like to play alongside, excluding Kansas City Chiefs QB1 Patrick Mahomes.

In response, Robinson kept his answer simple. He stated, “Jalen Hurts.”

Following the departure of running back Miles Sanders, the Eagles now have a need in the backfield. In the months leading up to the draft, many have already linked them to Bijan Robinson. While they are in a position to draft the best player available, he could be the ideal option. His saying that he would like to play alongside their franchise quarterback Jalen Hurts only adds to the connection.

Live and breathe the NFL? 🚨 Get viral NFL graphics, memes, rumors and trending news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

Heading into the draft, Bijan Robinson looks to be one of the best playmakers in this year’s class. During his time at Texas, he put together one of the better campaigns in recent history.

Over three seasons, Robinson rushed for 3,410 yards and 33 rushing touchdowns. Through the air, he added 60 receptions for 805 receiving yards and eight touchdowns.

With his playstyle, and how the Eagles offense is constructed, Robinson could find success from day one. Adding him alongside Hurts and the rest of the unit would only make them better.