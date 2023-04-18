A Communications Arts graduate from the University of Santo Tomas in the Philippines, Rex claims to have JR Smith's conscience with his shot selection. He has won a basketball, a baseball, and a football championship in fantasy all within a year.

Drew Rosenhaus, the agent of former Georgia Bulldogs star defensive tackle Jalen Carter, was recently a focus of a Real Sports with Bryant Gumbel profile, and among the subjects touched was Carter’s NFL chances amid his involvement in a vehicular accident that resulted in fatalities.

Jalen Carter was pretty straightforward about how he believes it would affect his odds to be a high pick.

“Yeah, I feel like it’s gonna matter a little bit,” Jalen Carter said when asked if he thinks that the incident will be a huge factor on his stock come NFL Draft day (h/t Mike Florio of Pro Football Talk). “Because, you know, NFL teams look deep into your life. But it could’ve been something I did back in elementary [school]. You know, I’m pretty sure they’d know. So you know, this coming out at the time it did come out I’m pretty sure is going to affect a little bit.”

Despite the worries of Jalen Carter, Rosenhaus showed complete confidence in the stock of his client by telling Adam Schefter of ESPN that they’re not visiting non-top 10 teams in the upcoming draft.

“I wouldn’t decline these visits if I wasn’t confident that he was going to go in the top ten,” Rosenhaus told Schefter. “This is a good guy. Jalen is a good kid. We’ll stay in touch on this one. I know he is going to be one of the more compelling stories of the draft. You bet, Adam. Take care man, sure.”

Outside of off-the-field issues, Jalen Carter is regarded as a can’t-miss prospect, whose talent and perceived potential easily makes him a top-five pick in the eyes of many draft analysts.