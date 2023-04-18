Drew Rosenhaus, the agent of former Georgia Bulldogs star defensive tackle Jalen Carter, was recently a focus of a Real Sports with Bryant Gumbel profile, and among the subjects touched was Carter’s NFL chances amid his involvement in a vehicular accident that resulted in fatalities.

Jalen Carter was pretty straightforward about how he believes it would affect his odds to be a high pick.

“Yeah, I feel like it’s gonna matter a little bit,” Jalen Carter said when asked if he thinks that the incident will be a huge factor on his stock come NFL Draft day (h/t Mike Florio of Pro Football Talk). “Because, you know, NFL teams look deep into your life. But it could’ve been something I did back in elementary [school]. You know, I’m pretty sure they’d know. So you know, this coming out at the time it did come out I’m pretty sure is going to affect a little bit.”

Live and breathe the NFL?

🚨 Get viral NFL graphics, memes, rumors and trending news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter.

Despite the worries of Jalen Carter, Rosenhaus showed complete confidence in the stock of his client by telling Adam Schefter of ESPN that they’re not visiting non-top 10 teams in the upcoming draft.

“I wouldn’t decline these visits if I wasn’t confident that he was going to go in the top ten,” Rosenhaus told Schefter. “This is a good guy. Jalen is a good kid. We’ll stay in touch on this one. I know he is going to be one of the more compelling stories of the draft. You bet, Adam. Take care man, sure.”

Outside of off-the-field issues, Jalen Carter is regarded as a can’t-miss prospect, whose talent and perceived potential easily makes him a top-five pick in the eyes of many draft analysts.