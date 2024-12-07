At 10-2, the Philadelphia Eagles have once again risen to the NFL mountaintop. However, their skill position group took a hit ahead of their Week 14 matchup with the Carolina Panthers.

Tight end Dallas Goedert will miss the next few weeks, via NFL Network's Ian Rapoport.

“Eagles standout TE Dallas Goedert is headed to Injured Reserve because of his knee injury, sources tell me and

@MikeGarafolo,” Rapoport reported. “The plan is for him to be back at full speed heading into the playoffs.”

The 29-year-old hurt his knee in the fourth quarter of the Eagles' Week 12 win over the Los Angeles Rams. Goedert grabbed the knee after blocking linebacker Tavarius Robinson on a run play, via PHLY Eagles Podcast's Deniz Selzman.

Goedert played through the injury in Sunday's 24-19 win over the Baltimore Ravens, recording three receptions for 35 yards and a touchdown. The South Dakota State alum is third on Philadelphia with 38 catches for 441 yards and two scores in nine games played this year.

The Eagles will use a practice squad player in Goedert's place, via NFL Network's Mike Garafolo.

“With Dallas Goedert out tomorrow vs. the #Panthers, the #Eagles sign TE E.J. Jenkins to the active roster,” Garafolo reported. “He was out of elevations from the practice squad after playing in three games this season.”

Philadelphia also called up former New York Jets tight end C.J. Uzomah from the practice squad on Wednesday.

Will the Goedert-less Eagles survive over the coming weeks?

Eagles will depend on Saquon Barkley, A.J. Brown

While veteran wideout Devonta Smith (hamstring) will return on Sunday after missing the last two weeks, expect Philadelphia's offense to keep running through Barkley. The two-time Pro Bowler has been everything the Eagles could have dreamed of in his first season with them, as he tops the NFL with 1,499 rushing yards and is tied for fourth with 11 touchdowns. That's not to mention his 29 catches for 267 receiving yards and two scores through the air.

Goedert's absence also could result in more targets for Brown. The 27-year-old leads the team in all receiving categories but hasn't reached 10 targets since Week 1.

Philadelphia only faces two winning teams to cap the last five weeks of the regular season, so this isn't the worst timing for Goedert's injury. However, it would help for a backup to step up and take the load off the stars.