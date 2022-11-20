Published November 20, 2022

By Steve Silverman · 2 min read

The Philadelphia Eagles suffered their first defeat of the season last Monday night, and it looked like a second consecutive loss was on the horizon against the Indianapolis Colts. However, quarterback Jalen Hurts would not have anything to do with that process and led the Eagles to late 4th-quarter comeback.

Jalen Hurts on his demeanor throughout the game: “There was never a doubt. I feel like there’s a lot of things we can learn from. There were things that didn’t go our way. We put ourselves in a bad position. But there was never any doubt.” pic.twitter.com/NB7V9oB4Et — Josh Tolentino (@JCTSports) November 20, 2022

Hurts scored on a 7-yard run with 1:20 remaining in the game to give the Eagles a 17-16 victory. Philadelphia improved to 9-1 with the win and the Eagles retained their position as the top seed in the NFC playoff structure.

The quarterback was confident throughout the game that his team would find a way. “There was never a doubt,” said Hurts. “I feel like there’s a lot of things we can learn from. There were things that didn’t go our way. We put ourselves in a bad position. But there was never any doubt.”

The Colts were attempting to win their second straight game under interim head coach Jeff Saturday. They built a 13-3 lead in the 3rd quarter after PK Chase McLaughlin’s second field goal of the game, but they could not contain Philadelphia on the game-winning drive.

Jonathan Taylor scored a touchdown for the Colts and rushed for 84 yards, but the Philadelphia defense kept him from making any big plays in the second half.

Jalen Hurts completed 18 of 25 passes for 190 yards and a 22-yard touchdown pass to Quez Watkins. He also ran for team-high 86 yards. DeVonta Smith led the Eagles with 6 catches for 78 yards, while A.J. Brown contributed 5 catches for 60 yards.

The Eagles will attempt to record their 10th win of the season when they host the Green Bay Packers in Week 12.