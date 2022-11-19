Published November 19, 2022

By Brendan Smith · 3 min read

The no longer undefeated Philadelphia Eagles will travel to take on the Indianapolis Colts in a Sunday afternoon NFL matchup at Lucas Oil Stadium. With that said, it’s a good time to check out our NFL odds series, which includes a Titans-Packers prediction and pick, laid out below.

Philadelphia is no longer undefeated, going 8-1 this season, suffering their first loss of the season on Monday night against the Washington Commanders. Still, head coach Nick Sirianni has his team in first place in a surprisingly good NFC East division.

The Indianapolis Colts have been in the news for all the wrong reasons recently. After firing head coach Frank Reich, Jeff Saturday was hired with no professional experience. The ensuing press conference was hilarious. Indianapolis defeated the Raiders in Saturday’s first game to improve to 4-5-1.

Here are the Eagles-Colts NFL odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

NFL Odds: Eagles-Colts Odds

Philadelphia Eagles: -7 (-106)

Indianapolis Colts: +7 (-114)

Over: 45.5 (-114)

Under: 45.5 (-106)

Why The Eagles Could Cover The Spread

Jalen Hurts has been a revelation this season, completing 67.9 percent of his passes for 2,217 yards with 14 touchdowns and only three interceptions. Hurts also leads the team with seven rushing touchdowns and is second with 354 rushing yards. Miles Sanders leads the team with 710 rushing yards, and ranks second with six rushing touchdowns. Philadelphia has totaled 1,284 rushing yards and 17 touchdowns. while Indianapolis has allowed 1,107 rushing yards to opponents. AJ Brown leads the team with 725 receiving yards and six touchdowns in his first season with the team. De’Vonta Smith leads the team with 46 catches, totaling 481 yards and three touchdowns. Dallas Goedert was injured in the Monday night loss, presenting a huge loss for the Eagles’ offense. Still, Philadelphia’s offense ranks third in the league with 27.3 points per game.

Philadelphia’s defense has been great, allowing 18.6 points per game, which ranks eighth in the league. Javon Hargrave leads the team with seven sacks, with Haason Reddick right behind with six and a half sacks. Indianapolis has allowed a shocking 36 sacks, while Philadelphia has piled up 29 sacks.

Why The Colts Could Cover The Spread

Matt Ryan has been reinstalled as the starting quarterback, completing 68.9 percent of his passes for 2,230 yards with 10 touchdowns and nine interceptions. Indianapolis has totaled 2,534 passing yards between Ryan and Sam Ehlinger. Ryan has also added a rushing touchdown. Jonathan Taylor has battled through injury this season, but still leads the team with 609 rushing yards and two touchdowns. Indianapolis has totaled 987 rushing yards and five touchdowns as a team. Philadelphia has allowed 1,123 rushing yards as a team. Michael Pittman, Jr. leads the team with 61 catches for 603 yards, catching one touchdown. Parris Campbell and Jelani Woods lead the team with three receiving touchdowns. Indianapolis has averaged just 15.7 points per game, which ranks 30th in the league, somehow not the lowest total.

For as bad as the offense is, Indianapolis’ defense has been solid, ranking 11th by allowing 20.3 points per game. DeForest Buckner leads the team with five and a half sacks while Yannick Ngakoue is second with five. Indianapolis has totaled 25 sacks as a team, while Philadelphia has allowed 23. Philadelphia has thrown just three interceptions this year, while Indianapolis has picked off four. Creating turnovers will likely be the key for Indianapolis to keep Philadelphia off the board.

Final Eagles-Colts Prediction & Pick

Do not overthink this one. Hurts and the Eagles are clearly better than the Colts, especially as they break in a new coach.

Final Eagles-Colts Prediction & Pick: Philadelphia -7 (-106), over 45.5 (-114)