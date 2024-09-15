Philadelphia Eagles receiver A.J. Brown did not practice Saturday after leaving Friday’s session with a hamstring injury. The Eagles list him as questionable for their Monday Night Football matchup against the Atlanta Falcons. The star wideout began feeling tightness in his hamstring during Friday's practice, and his absence Saturday was primarily the result of an abundance of caution. However, legitimate questions surround Brown's status heading into Philadelphia's next game since hamstring issues are so tricky.

If both Brown and Jonny Wilson, who is also questionable, can’t play, the Eagles have just three healthy wide receivers: DeVonta Smith, Jahan Dotson, and Britain Covey. They’d also likely temporarily elevate at least one practice squad wide receiver, probably Parris Campbell. Brown did not play in the Eagles’ playoff loss to the Bucs last season because of a knee injury. But he has played every game since joining the Eagles before the 2022 season. Brown caught five passes for 119 yards and a touchdown in the Eagles' season-opening win over the Green Bay Packers.

Jalen Hurts missing his top receiver on Monday night would not be ideal. But the Eagles should still have enough offensive firepower to beat this Atlanta Falcons team that only managed to put up 10 points at home in Week 1. Hopefully, Brown will be good for Monday Night Football when the Eagles host the Falcons.

What to watch for when the Eagles host the Falcons

This one feels too easy. The Eagles are the better team, have extra rest, and will play in front of a raucous home crowd. The Falcons are starting Kirk Cousins, a statue, at quarterback. He’s even more immobile coming off a torn Achilles. That led to extreme predictability in their week one loss to the Pittsburgh Steelers. Cousins was the only quarterback who didn’t attempt a pass 20 yards or more down the field. The rest will be easy if defensive coordinator Vic Fangio’s unit could bottle up Bijan Robinson.

Bottling up Robinson will be critical in this matchup for Philadelphia. Last week, the Eagles allowed 21 total carries for 163 yards (7.8 average) and one touchdown to the Packers. Josh Jacobs had 16 carries for 84 yards (5.3 average), while third-string option Emanuel Wilson ripped off 46 yards on just four attempts (11.5 average). Robinson will be a difference-maker for the Falcons, especially if Cousins still looks like he's struggling with his Achilles injury. Regardless, it won’t be enough to match Philadelphia’s high-powered unit. The Eagles should feel good about starting season 2-0.