A franchise record becomes Jalen Hurts' as the Eagles aim to stay atop the NFC East.

The Philadelphia Eagles are taking on the Arizona Cardinals in Week 17. Before the first quarter even concluded, quarterback Jalen Hurts had made history by connecting with wide receiver Julio Jones.

With under a minute left in the game's first period, Hurts hit Jones on a 12-yard touchdown pass to give the Eagles a 7-3 lead. With that touchdown pass, Hurts set an Eagles franchise record for total touchdowns in a season, courtesy of PHLY Sports' Zach Berman.

Hurts entered the week with 20 touchdown passes thrown, along with his 15 rushing touchdowns. Fifteen rushing touchdowns represents a career-high for Hurts, while his 21st TD toss of the season leaves him one away from tying his career-high of 22 set last season.

That also marks Jones' second touchdown catch as a member of the Eagles.

Hurts, Eagles eye NFC East crown

More important to setting franchise records for Hurts and Co. on Sunday is their standing in the NFC playoff picture.

The Eagles can still win the NFC East by winning out against the Cardinals in Week 17 and defeating the New York Giants in Week 18. That would also lock them into the NFC's second seed, at minimum.

If the Eagles were to win out, and the San Francisco 49ers were to lose one of their remaining two games (Washington Commanders in Week 17, Los Angeles Rams in Week 18), the Eagles would be the top seed in the NFC.

However, the Dallas Cowboys winning in Week 17 kept alive their hopes in the NFC East. If the Eagles were to slip up in either of their remaining two games, and the Cowboys won in Week 18, Philly would relinquish the NFC East crown.