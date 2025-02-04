The Super Bowl is less than a week away as the Philadelphia Eagles and the Kansas City Chiefs are getting ready to go to battle. These teams have been two of the best all year long, so it's only fitting that they meet up with the Lombardi Trophy on the line. The Eagles came up just short a couple of years ago in the Super Bowl against the Chiefs, so they are all business leading up to the game. Well, there is still a little bit of time for some fun.

Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts was on the podium Monday answering questions ahead of the Super Bowl. Most of them were about the upcoming clash with the Chiefs, but one reporter was actually looking for some advice from Hurts.

Reporter: “Jalen, how can I get more handsome? My girlfriend says you’re the most handsome QB in the league,” the reporter said, according to a post from Eagles Nation. “Do you have any advice? I’m desperate. Anything.”

Jalen Hurts: “I don’t know if I can help you on that one.. Sounds like a DNA thing.”

Sounds like this reporter is out of luck.

According to the reporter's girlfriend, Jalen Hurts is one of the most handsome QBs in the NFL. He is also one of the most talented, and that is a big reason why the Eagles are in the Super Bowl this year.

The Eagles have been outstanding since Hurts came to Philadelphia back in 2020. He has already taken this team to the Super Bowl, and the Eagles nearly took down the Chiefs two years ago as the game came right down to the wire. This time around, the Eagles have running back Saquon Barkley, and that could end up being the difference.

Philadelphia and Kansas City will kick off the Super Bowl at 6:30 ET on Sunday from Caesars Superdome in New Orleans, and the game will be airing on Fox. The Chiefs are currently favored by 1.5 points.