CM Punk is sure of WWE sensation Bron Breakker's future success.

A part of The Vision, Bron Breakker has been involved in a feud against some of the top babyfaces in the promotion for some time now. Currently feuding against CM Punk heading into Survivor Series: WarGames, ‘The Second City Saint' recently heaped praise on Breakker before labelling him as a “blue-chip prospect”. Speaking on the Mostly Sports podcast, Punk answered host Brandon Walker's question on whether he sees 28-year-old Breakker as WWE's future.

“Yeah, I do. Whether I like it or not. And he’s somebody I think you wouldn’t be able to stop if you tried,” Punk responded. He further claimed, “He’s got all the tools. Second-generation superstar. His dad [Rick Steiner] and his uncle [Scott Steiner] were possibly one of the greatest tag teams of the 80s and the 90s. Yeah, he’s one of those blue-chip prospects that we always like to talk about.”

Punk and Breakker will be on the opposite sides of WarGames at Survivor Series. The duo have been feuding since the former Intercontinental Champion aligned with Paul Heyman after WrestleMania 41. On Nov. 29 at the Survivor Series: WarGames PLE in San Diego, fans will witness CM Punk, Cody Rhodes, The Usos & Roman Reigns take on Brock Lesnar, Logan Paul, Drew McIntyre, and The Vision.

For those unfamiliar, a blue-chip prospect refers to a talent with high potential who’s expected to develop into a major star.

CM Punk opens up about his upcoming movie role

In a recent interview on WGN News, CM Punk opened up in detail about his upcoming role in Zootopia 2 with Roman Reigns. The 47-year-old said, “I got a new movie coming out called Night Patrol. It’s gonna be in, like, 1,500 theaters, coming out, like, January 16th, I think. Just did a voice for Zootopia 2. I’m one of the ‘zebros'. I’m doing everything, and I’m doing everything as the champ, and it’s exciting.”

Punk recently defeated Jey Uso to crown himself the new World Heavyweight Champion amidst Seth Rollins' ongoing absence.