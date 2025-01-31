The Kansas City Chiefs are just one win away from making making NFL history. Kansas City can complete the NFL's first three-peat of Super Bowl championships if they can beat Philadelphia in Super Bowl 59. That will be no easy task.

The Chiefs got the better of the Eagles two years ago in Super Bowl 57. That game was essentially decided by a crucial penalty in the final minutes of the game. Things will be different this time around.

Chiefs fans can expect an exciting game, but one that will likely be close for the majority of the time.

But will the Chiefs actually complete their destiny with a third consecutive Super Bowl victory? Or will they fall just short in the biggest moment in franchise history?

Below we will explore a few reasons why the Chiefs will not beat the Eagles in Super Bowl 59.

The Eagles defense matches up well against the Chiefs offense

The 2024 Chiefs are not nearly as potent on offense as previous versions that have made the Super Bowl.

Kansas City has won plenty of close games during the regular season. The same recipe may not work against an incredibly stout Eagles defense.

Philadelphia has one of the best defenses in the NFL this season. They have excellent players at all three levels of the defense and have put together some truly impressive stats.

The Eagles do a great job of limiting the passing production of opposing teams. In fact, they ranked towards the top of the NFL in the following categories.

3,266 passing yards allowed (second fewest in NFL)

82.5 passer rating allowed (third worst in NFL)

35 passes of 20+ yards allowed (fewest in the NFL)

Philadelphia has also done a good job at limiting explosive plays in the running game. Their opponents have been able to run on them, but rarely score touchdowns or create explosive runs.

9 rushing touchdowns allowed (second fewest in NFL)

6 rushing attempts of 20+ yards allowed (third fewest in NFL)

0 rushing attempt of 40+ yards allowed (lowest in NFL)

If Kansas City cannot force many explosive plays themselves, they'll have to make the most out of every possession. That could be a dangerous game against an Eagles squad that has an elite running back.

Saquon Barkley could run wild on Chiefs defense

It is no secret that Saquon Barkley has unlocked Philadelphia offense in 2024.

The Eagles already had an incredibly potent rushing attack last season with D'Andre Swift as the lead running back. Of course, Jalen Hurts adds to this with scrambles and the occasional “tush push.” Replacing Swift with Barkley puts the Eagles on a whole different level.

Barkley exploded for 2,005 rushing yards and 13 touchdowns during the regular season at a clip of 5.8 yards per carry. The most dangerous part of Saquon's game is that he can exploit good run blocking and gash opposing defenses for huge gains when he gets past the line of scrimmage untouched. When this happens, he often escapes for a long touchdown run.

Barkley is a threat to score on almost any play. That makes the Eagles dangerous every snap on offense.

This is also dangerous for the Chiefs because if they ever fall behind, the Eagles have an offense designed to close games. Philadelphia can easily drain time off the clock with their running game. This both shortens the game and keeps Patrick Mahomes on the sidelines.

I worry that the Chiefs do not have the firepower on offense to keep up with Barkley, Hurts, and the rest of the Eagles' offense.

Kansas City's secret weapon on defense may not be as effective against Philadelphia

When you think of the Chiefs defense, one of the first names that likely comes to mind is their defensive coordinator Steve Spagnuolo.

The legendary defensive coordinator is known for his exotic blitzes. Not only do these blitzes bring pressure on opposing QBs, they also create confusion as to where they are coming from. That has a number of cascading impacts on how teams gameplan against the Chiefs.

Unfortunately, the Eagles are a team that is built to not care about those blitzes.

Philadelphia has run the ball incredibly well this season and prefers to rack up yards on the ground vs. passing the football. This is a natural counter to Kansas City's exotic blitzes. The Eagles do not care about where the pressure is coming from, so long as they can run the ball down the Chiefs' throat for the entire game.

Jalen Hurts is also an incredibly mobile quarterback. He may not be the most efficient passer when under pressure, but he has the athleticism to avoid pressure when it comes.

This is not to say that Kansas City's defense is toothless without these blitzes, far from it. However, it would be foolish to ignore the many ways it changes the equation for the Chiefs.

At the end of the day, the Chiefs just need to slow down the Eagles and find ways to get off the field. Otherwise, they will likely lose in a shootout.