By Angelo Guinhawa · 2 min read

Jalen Hurts could suit up for the Philadelphia Eagles in Week 17 when they take on the New Orleans Saints, but that is a big IF.

According to the latest update on Hurts’ injury, the 24-year-old quarterback is going to try to play against the Saints despite concerns over his shoulder injury–an SC joint sprain. Ian Rapoport of NFL Network noted that Hurts is considered day-to-day with his current condition, but his competitiveness and desire to play could push Philadelphia to give him the green light.

Hurts missed the Eagles’ Week 16 showdown with the Dallas Cowboys, a game that Philadelphia lost 40-34. The loss reportedly played a role in the discussions about the young signal-caller potentially suiting up in Week 17 since the Eagles failed to clinch the division and still have work to do to claim the conference’s top seed.

From @NFLGameDay Morning: With the #Eagles still having a lot to play for, QB Jalen Hurts (SC joint sprain) is going to push to face the #Saints. Meanwhile, Gronk is still retired… for this season. He won’t be playing for the #Bucs tonight, but the door remains open for 2023. pic.twitter.com/rqV0TFqVJG — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) December 25, 2022

It remains to be seen what the Eagles will really do with Jalen Hurts, but his availability will certainly be based on how he heals in the next few days.

Earlier reports suggested that Hurts could miss Week 17 or possibly the remainder of the regular season, so his injury is definitely serious. With that said, it could be risky for the Eagles to put him on the field.

Of course it would be best if Hurts can play against the Saints. But if he’s not at full health, then it might not be a worthy gamble for the Eagles, especially with their playoffs spot all but secured. They certainly can’t afford to lose Hurts beyond the regular season.