The Philadelphia Eagles have been in complete control of the NFC throughout the 2022 season, and with a 13-1 record, it seems like only a matter of time until they officially wrap up the number one seed in their conference. However, they have hit a major roadblock with the recent shoulder injury that Jalen Hurts has suffered, and it has raised the levels of concern in Philadelphia pretty drastically over the past week or so.

Hurts sprained his right shoulder in the Eagles Week 15 win over the Chicago Bears, but ended up staying in the game and leading Philly to a win. However, it seemed clear from the get go that Hurts wasn’t going to be able to play in Week 16 against the Dallas Cowboys, and it now seems like Hurts’ status for the Eagles Week 17 contest against the New Orleans Saints could be in jeopardy as well, which isn’t exactly good news for Philadelphia.

“Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts, who will miss Saturday’s game against the Dallas Cowboys because of a sprained shoulder, also is uncertain to play against the New Orleans Saints in Week 17, league sources told ESPN. Hurts is recovering from what doctors are calling a SC joint sprain in his throwing shoulder — an injury to the joint where the collarbone meets the breastbone. The Eagles would like to see how this weekend plays out in the NFC playoff race and how Hurts’ shoulder responds to rest and treatment before determining whether the MVP candidate can play against the Saints on New Year’s Day.” – Adam Schefter, ESPN

There’s a chance Hurts’ playing status could depend on how things go in Week 16, as the Eagles could officially clinch the top spot in the NFC if they beat Dallas, but even if they lose, they would still have a very good chance of landing the top spot. Philadelphia obviously wants Hurts to be good to go for the playoffs, but it looks like he isn’t a sure bet to return in Week 17 after being forced to miss Week 16, and his status will be worth keeping an eye on over the next few days.