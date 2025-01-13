The Philadelphia Eagles beat the Green Bay Packers 22-10 on Wild Card Weekend. They advance to the Divisional Round after a disappointing Wild Card loss last year. Even though it was a lackluster offensive performance, much of the conversation was about AJ Brown and his book. Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts poked fun at Brown's reading habits in his press conference.

“I've never seen him read. I've seen the book in his hands,” Hurts said. “Everybody has a different thing and finds their flow in different ways. So, that's how he chooses to do it.”

The book is called Inner Excellence by Jim Murphy, a former minor-league baseball player. Many professional athletes have taken to this book to help with the mental side of their game. Brown claims he reads the book on the sideline during every Eagles game and it helps him stay in the right headspace.

The Eagles struggled in the passing game and Brown's stats were a victim of that. He had only one catch for ten yards on three targets but it did not matter for the game as a whole. Hurts only ended up with 131 yards and 13 completions. They will need him next week whether they play the Rams or Vikings in the Divisional Round.

The Eagles need to turn up the offensive heat next week

The Eagles and their fans will wait until Monday night to find out their next opponent. The Vikings and Rams will play in Arizona on Monday night due to the Los Angeles wildfires. Philly will host the winner on Sunday at 2 p.m. in the Divisional Round. Both teams had great seasons and could pick off the Eagles to advance to the NFC Championship Game.

The Vikings were not expected to make the playoffs after losing Kirk Cousins in free agency. They went with Sam Darnold and JJ McCarthy at quarterback and when the rookie got hurt, the journeyman took over. Now they have 14 wins and a real chance to play the Eagles in a massive playoff game.

On the other side, the Rams had an up-and-down season that finished with an NFC West title. Neither of these teams played the Eagles in the regular season and could come in and upset Philly in a big way. But their play on Monday will show if they are in top shape heading into that game. The Eagles' offense was not in top shape on Sunday but found a way. Maybe Inner Excellence can give them some tips before next week.