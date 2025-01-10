In the interest of public safety, the National Football League has announced that Monday's Wild Card postseason matchup between the host Los Angeles Rams and Minnesota Vikings will not be played at SoFi Stadium due to the multiple fires that have engulfed the Los Angeles Area in recent days.

Minutes ago, the news broke that the game has been officially moved to State Farm Stadium in Glendale, Arizona; the venue serves as the home of the Arizona Cardinals.

“The decision was made in consulation with public officials, the participating clubs and the NFLPA. The game will be televised on ESPN, ABC, ESPN+ and ESPN Deportes at its scheduled 8:00 p.m. ET time,” the statement read.

Earlier on Thursday, the NFL released a statement announcing the contingency plan in place to potentially move Monday's game between the Rams and Vikings to Arizona, via NFL.com.

“The NFL's priority is the safety of the Los Angeles community,” the statement read. “We are grateful for the tireless efforts of the first responders. Our hearts are with Los Angeles and everyone affected by the fires.

“We continue to prepare to play the Vikings-Rams game as scheduled Monday night at SoFi Stadium. As with all games, there are contingency plans in the event a change in location is needed. In this instance, the game would be played on Monday night at State Farm Stadium in Glendale, AZ, if necessary.

“We will continue to closely monitor developments in the area and will remain in contact with public officials, both clubs and the NFLPA.”

Over 70,000 residents in the area are under evacuation orders; the Rams are headquartered in Woodland Hills, about 13 miles away from the main areas where the fires are ongoing.