After overcoming the Super Bowl 57 heartbreak and defeating the Kansas City Chiefs in Super Bowl 59 this past Sunday, Jalen Hurts' narrative should theoretically be complete. The Philadelphia Eagles quarterback blocked out the scrutiny, rose above the skepticism and claimed MVP honors in front of the biggest audience American sports has to offer. His stardom is now unquestioned.

But Hurts is not acting like a man who got over the hump. He wants to retain the painful yet powerful motivation that helped spur him and the Eagles to the Lombardi Trophy this season.

Many fans are well aware by now that the 26-year-old uses the image of him walking through the confetti after KC's 38-35 championship win versus Philly in 2023 as his phone's screensaver. While appearing on “The Tonight Show,” Hurts revealed what he plans to do about his background following the most jubilant moment of his career.

“it's like a little edge,” the 2022 Second-Team All-Pro told Jimmy Fallon on Tuesday, per SportsRadio 94WIP. “I guess people anticipate me to change it when it's just a wallpaper. It's a humble reminder for me…. It's going to remain. There's no urgency to change it.”

https://twitter.com/SportsRadioWIP/status/1889543595671048454

Jalen Hurts seizes the moment in Super Bowl 59

Hurts is intent on not letting all the glory and success get to his head. The 2020 second-round draft pick uses his past adversity as fuel. He bounced back after Alabama head coach Nick Saban benched him in favor of Tua Tagovailoa. He did the same after the Super Bowl 57 loss and last year's playoff debacle versus the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. Fans and pundits alike pegged him as the X-factor entering this latest clash with the Chiefs, and the driven QB answered the call.

The Eagles' defense absolutely trounced Patrick Mahomes and the Kansas City offense, sacking the all-time great six times without even blitzing. But Jalen Hurts capitalized on their dominance and landed multiple devastating blows on the dynasty. He completed 17-of-22 passes for 221 yards and two touchdowns to go with one interception. A perfect 46-yard TD pass to DeVonta Smith showcased arm talent that can often be overlooked.

Hurts also used his excellent mobility to pace the Eagles' running game, an attribute made even more vital because of Saquon Barkley's stunningly quiet outing. He logged 11 carries for 72 yards and delivered the first score of the game with the patented tush-push. His entire skill set was on display for all to see and appreciate.

Hurts will not forget the hard times, however. When the Houston, Texas native takes out his phone to send a text to a teammate or loved one, he will remember that the job is never finished.