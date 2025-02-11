The Philadelphia Eagles got one of their biggest wins in franchise history on Sunday. Philadelphia blew out Kansas City 40-22 in Super Bowl 59, earning their second Lombardi Trophy ever. Now the Eagles get to go to Disney World to celebrate their victory just like other Super Bowl champions.

The Walt Disney World account on X, formerly Twitter, shared a video of Eagles QB Jalen Hurts at their resort. The video features clips of Hurts on a parade float at Disney World and celebrating at the park's various attractions.

“After achieving a life-long dream of trying to be the best that I can be, and to celebrate what we've been able to accomplish here, it means everything,” Hurts said in the video, per ESPN's Adam Schefter.

In one clip, Hurts led the assembled fans in the classic “E-A-G-L-E-S” chant while on a parade float next to Mickey Mouse.

“It's just great to see all of the great fans out here,” Hurts continued. “How they show up, they always show up. It's beautiful. And just to be able to share this moment with the fans and support us means a lot.”

The video also included clips of Hurts celebrating with Eagles fans and enjoying the rides at Disney World.

“It's the magic kingdom, it provides a lot of memories. A lot of great moments. But I had to go earn it,” Hurts chuckled.

Ultimately, Hurts was feeling very grateful to finally be realizing a life-long dream.

“It's just a ton of gratitude for the moment, because everyone understands what was put in to be here,” Hurts concluded.

Jalen Hurts reveals the key to Eagles blowout victory in Super Bowl 59

Jalen Hurts revealed one piece of conventional wisdom that seemed to hold true in Super Bowl 59. It was the key to Philadelphia's victory.

“Defense wins championships,” Hurts said after the game. “We saw how they played today. We saw the difference they made in the game. They gave us opportunities, gave us short fields. And we're able to do what we do. We've always said it's about being able to win in different ways. We've been dominant in the run game. We've been efficient in the passing game. We've just done what needed to be done.”

The Eagles had an impressive defensive performance. They sacked Patrick Mahomes six times and forced three turnovers. One of those was a crucial pick-six by rookie Cooper DeJean that put the game into blowout territory in the second quarter.

The rest is history.

Now the Eagles will have to wait until Friday to get their next Super Bowl parade, this time in Philadelphia.