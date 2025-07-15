Stephen Curry is used to playing into June. This season, however, the Golden State Warriors were eliminated in the Western Conference Semifinals. Curry recently shared the advantage of an “unfortunately longer offseason” in an interview with Monte Poole of NBC Sports Bay Area, via Joaquin Ruiz.

“I mean, we’ll talk about X’s and O’s and the philosophy of how this particular team that’s coming in next year needs to play to win, and that’ll evolve over the course of training camp and the 82-game schedule,” Curry said. “Right now, it’s everybody taking advantage of an unfortunately longer offseason to get refreshed and rejuvenated, mentally and physically. Our last 35 games and the playoffs felt like a full-on sprint.”

The Warriors obviously wanted to make a deeper postseason run. The early playoff elimination will allow Golden State extra time to prepare for the 2025-26 campaign, though. Stephen Curry and the Warriors are looking to bounce back next season.

The 37-year-old future Hall-of-Famer enjoyed another strong performance in 2024-25. He finished the year with per game averages of 24.5 points, 6.0 assists, 4.4 rebounds and 1.1 steals per outing. Curry shot 44.8 percent from the field and 39.7 percent from beyond the arc as well.

Article Continues Below

Although he dealt with some injury trouble in the playoffs, Curry did manage to appear in 70 contests during the regular season. His availability was pivotal for Golden State to say the least.

Of course, Stephen Curry wants to remain healthy for a potential postseason run in 2026. This “longer offseason” will only help him prepare even more for the grind of a long NBA campaign. Curry would certainly love to play into June during the upcoming NBA season.

With veterans such as Jimmy Butler and Draymond Green on the roster alongside Curry, the Warriors' championship window is still open. With that said, it could close fairly soon.