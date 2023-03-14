Gerard has been a writer for ClutchPoints for around a year now, with his focus primarily on the NBA, NFL, and Gaming. When he's not writing for CP, Gerard can often be seen playing VALORANT or playing pick-up basketball. He's also working on his BS Mathematics degree.

The best cornerback of the 2023 NFL free agency class is now off the table. James Bradberry, the star cornerback of the Philadelphia Eagles, is headed back to Philadelphia. Bradberry agreed to a three-year, $38 million deal with the team. His return will allow for the Eagles secondary to once again be a threat in the NFC East.

ESPN’s Adam Schefter took to Twitter to break the news.

“All-Pro CB James Bradberry is returning to the Eagles on three-year deal worth $38 million, including $20 million fully guaranteed and another $6 million in incentives, per sources. Total package is $44 million.” wrote Schefter.

James Bradberry Career Summary

A former second-round pick of the Carolina Panthers, James Bradberry struggled with injuries after a successful rookie year. Bradberry was dealt to the New York Giants after Year 3. After being released by the Giants, the cornerback signed a one-year deal with the Eagles in the 2022 season.

This move was possibly the best thing that could’ve happened to Bradberry’s career. The cornerback flourished in Philly, benefitting from the Eagles’ excellent pass-rush to disrupt opposing receivers. He got three interceptions this year, and opposing QBs had a whopping 45.3% completion rate when he was targeted. His exploits this season earned him an All-Pro selection.

James Bradberry Fit With Eagles

Bradberry’s excellent season for the Eagles meant that he was always going to ask for more money than his initial $7.25 million deal. His return to the Eagles sees his veteran presence back in the mix. With Darius Slay potentially looking to move on, bringing Bradberry back is the sort of move that will keep this unit competitive for 2023 and beyond.