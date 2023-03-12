Philadelphia Eagles general manager Howie Roseman will have multiple dilemmas to address in the coming days. For one, he will have to decide on whether to go all out to re-sign James Bradberry, who is set to hit free agency later this week.

Bradberry is at the least open to staying put with the Eagles. He signed with the reigning NFC champions on a mere one-year deal last May after he was released by the New York Giants.

Bradberry spoke to CBS Sports’ Josina Anderson to note that he would consider prolonging his stay in Philadelphia.

“I know there’s definitely interest from the Eagles,” Bradberry said. “I would love to play for the Eagles. I definitely see how bright the future is for the team. I’m just waiting to hear on the exact terms from them. I believe they’re also waiting for what the market tells as well because I’m also anticipating interest from other teams too.”

Bradberry added that he has touched base with the Eagles, who advised him to at the least give them an opportunity to “match” any free agent offer that he ends up receiving.

“So they told me whoever calls, just make sure I also give them the chance to match,” Bradberry said.

Bradberry was as reliable as could be for the Eagles in the 2022 campaign. He ranked second among all players on the team in snaps played on defense with 1,078. The versatile cornerback also led the team in several stats in regular season play, including passes defended (17).

Bradberry is not expected to have a shortage of suitors in the upcoming free agency period. It is currently not known whether the Giants have plans to make a push to bring back the veteran cornerback, but as the one-time Pro Bowler told the New York Post last month, he would be “open-minded” to the possibility of such a move.

“You know what, I try to be an open-minded guy,” Bradberry said. “The possibilities are limitless when it comes to free agency and where I end up.

“Can’t make any promises, but I’m an open-minded guy.”

Bradberry has recorded 424 total tackles and 18 interceptions in 109 regular season games played in the NFL.